by admin
[Epoch Times, October 24, 2022](Epoch Times reporter Lin Ni Hong Kong comprehensive report) The Centre for Health Protection announced that as of 0:00 on the 23rd, there were 5,535 new confirmed cases in Hong Kong, including 5,143 local cases and 392 imported cases case. Four more patients died, bringing the fifth wave of the disease to 10,113 deaths.

Among the imported cases in Hong Kong, 260 confirmed cases involved airport testing samples, 83 involved samples from days 1 to 3, and 49 involved samples from days 4 to 7. In addition, the Department of Health has detected a total of 132 cases of XBB, 6 cases of XBD, 6 cases of BA.2.75.2, 4 cases of BA4.6, 8 cases of BF.7 and 12 cases of the BQ.1.1 subfamily, and 5 cases of local cases were also found. One XBD and two BQ1.1 sublineage cases.

In terms of residential care homes, 2 residential care homes for the elderly reported confirmed cases. When 2 residents were diagnosed with the virus, 4 residents were listed as close contacts. As for residential care homes for the disabled, there are 3 residential homes with a total of 3 residents diagnosed with the disease, and 9 residents listed as close contacts.

As for schools, 2 classes will be suspended for 7 days, involving 1 middle school and 1 special school.

In public hospitals, another 221 confirmed patients required admission and 1,864 patients were hospitalized. The HA has also reported 7 critical patients and 10 critical patients, bringing the total to 30 critical patients and 44 critical patients, of which 10 critical patients are receiving intensive care.

So far, there have been 984,476 positive nucleic acid test cases and 891,125 positive rapid antigen test cases in Hong Kong, with 10,326 deaths. ◇

