(Fighting against New Coronary Pneumonia) 7,139 New Coronavirus Positive Cases Added in Hong Kong

China News Service, Hong Kong, November 22. The Center for Health Protection of the Department of Health of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government announced on the 22nd that as of 00:00 that day, there were 7,139 new positive cases of the new crown virus in Hong Kong.

Of the new cases that day, 6,505 were local cases, including 1,489 positive cases of nucleic acid tests and 5,016 positive cases of rapid tests. There are also 634 imported cases.

The CHP has been closely monitoring positive cases involving mutated virus strains through genetic analysis. As of the 22nd, the Public Health Laboratory Service has found 224 cases of XBB, 6 cases of XBD, 8 cases of BA.2.75.2, 7 cases of BA.4.6, 12 cases of BF.7 and 34 cases of BQ.1.1 among imported cases in Hong Kong A total of 62 XBB, 16 XBD, 1 BA.2.75.2, 1 BF.7, and 70 BQ.1.1 subline cases were found in local cases.

The Hong Kong Hospital Authority announced that 13 newly confirmed patients died in public hospitals in the past day. (Finish)

Article source: China News Agency

Editor in charge: Xu Yamin