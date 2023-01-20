Ma Junwei, a famous artist in Hong Kong, was interviewed by Chinanews in the Hong Kong and Macau Reception Room a few days ago. Photo by Li Zhihua

Chinanews, Hong Kong, January 19th (Reporter Suo Youwei) Ma Junwei, a famous Hong Kong artist, was officially appointed by the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government as a member of the Hong Kong Arts Development Council. , There are enough talents, and I hope that the surrounding industry can make good use of the support and resources of mainland film and television, and invest in more new creations.

When talking about how to promote the construction of the film and television industry in Hong Kong in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area after taking office, Ma Junwei first emphasized: “Many friends in Hong Kong still have one point that is unclear. Hong Kong itself is in the Greater Bay Area. The district is not a place outside of Hong Kong, we are in the Greater Bay Area. How to connect the various cities in the nearby Greater Bay Area and then play the role of their connection is the key point.”

Ma Junwei said that after taking office, he will immediately promote some film projects in the Greater Bay Area. He hopes that the entire production process of some films can travel in the Greater Bay Area, and he can go to different locations to shoot, and invite production staff or actors from different cities to shoot. A film that is not prepared with Hong Kong as a separate unit, “Whether it is Macau or Guangzhou, the stories that happened in various cities in the entire Greater Bay Area are actually in the process of being conceived by me.”

“I hope that whether it is in the Arts Development Council, the Leisure and Cultural Affairs Department, or the SAR government, I can put forward some ideas, and then mobilize the entertainers in the Greater Bay Area to participate together, and there will be continuity. There are different works coming out constantly.” Ma Junwei said.

Ma Junwei, who has worked in Hong Kong’s entertainment industry for 30 years, believes that Hong Kong has its own unique places, and Hong Kong music and film and television works have also accompanied many people to grow up. However, it should be admitted that the mainland’s film and television development is very fast, especially the mainland’s film and television resources are abundant , Sufficient talents, this will not be a test for Hong Kong, but will be a very good driving force, and will make Hong Kong industry workers feel that they “need to work harder”, and he himself is very willing to contribute to this in the future.

Ma Junwei added that the mainland film and television market is already very good. To enhance more IP in it, more themes and more original works are needed. Especially now that Hong Kong also hopes to become a cultural and art center with the support of the state, it is hoped that the surrounding All the peers in the industry can make good use of the support and resources of mainland film and television, and invest in more new creations, “We can go to today, and then go international, and we have not lost to anyone. I think this is really amazing.” (Finish)