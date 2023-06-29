Hong Kong announces a new list of recognized medical qualifications of non-local colleges and universities, including Tsinghua University and other famous mainland schools-Qianlong.com.cn

Source title: Hong Kong announces a new list of recognized non-local colleges and universities for medical qualifications, including Tsinghua University and other famous mainland schools

China News Agency, Hong Kong, June 28th (Reporter Han Xingtong) The Hong Kong Medical Registrar (i.e. the Director of Health of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government) announced on the 28th that the fourth batch covered 25 special registration committees (note committee members) in accordance with the “Doctor Registration Ordinance” The list of recognized medical qualifications, including Tsinghua University, Fudan University, Zhejiang University and other famous mainland universities.

The Medical Registration (Amendment) Ordinance 2021 was gazetted on 29 October 2021. Non-locally trained doctors holding recognized medical qualifications, if they meet the relevant requirements, can apply to work as doctors in Hong Kong public medical institutions (ie Hospital Authority, Department of Health, Hong Kong University and Chinese University of Hong Kong) through special registration channels, and serve certain After obtaining the recognized professional qualifications and passing the assessment, they will be officially registered to practice in Hong Kong.

In the list of the fourth batch of medical qualifications recognized by the Accreditation Committee announced on the same day, in addition to famous overseas universities such as Cambridge University and Oxford University, there are also five famous universities in the Mainland, including Tsinghua University, Fudan University, Zhejiang University, Shanghai Jiaotong University, and Sun Yat-sen University. .

Lu Chongmao, Director of the Medical and Health Bureau of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government, said in a meeting with the media on the same day that he was very pleased that 2 courses from each of the 5 mainland universities were recognized. Lu Chongmao emphasized that the SAR government will continue to review the non-local medical school courses that are of similar quality to the courses of the two universities in Hong Kong, so as to ensure that the level of non-locally trained doctors who come to Hong Kong through special registration is consistent with that of local doctors.

It is reported that the list of the fourth batch of recognized medical qualifications will be gazetted on June 30 and will come into effect on the same day, and will be submitted to the Legislative Council on July 5 for the procedure of formulation first and then deliberation. Together with the first three batches of medical qualification lists announced last year, the Notes Committee has recommended recognition of 100 medical qualifications so far. The Notification Committee is advancing the assessment of other non-local medical school programs that meet the established conditions, so as to formulate the next batch of recognized medical qualification lists.

China News Agency, Hong Kong, June 28th (Reporter Han Xingtong) The Hong Kong Medical Registrar (i.e. the Director of Health of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government) announced on the 28th that the fourth batch covered 25 special registration committees (note committee members) in accordance with the “Doctor Registration Ordinance” The list of recognized medical qualifications, including Tsinghua University, Fudan University, Zhejiang University and other famous mainland universities.

The Medical Registration (Amendment) Ordinance 2021 was gazetted on 29 October 2021. Non-locally trained doctors holding recognized medical qualifications, if they meet the relevant requirements, can apply to work as doctors in Hong Kong public medical institutions (ie Hospital Authority, Department of Health, Hong Kong University and Chinese University of Hong Kong) through special registration channels, and serve certain After obtaining the recognized professional qualifications and passing the assessment, they will be officially registered to practice in Hong Kong.

In the list of the fourth batch of medical qualifications recognized by the Accreditation Committee announced on the same day, in addition to famous overseas universities such as Cambridge University and Oxford University, there are also five famous universities in the Mainland, including Tsinghua University, Fudan University, Zhejiang University, Shanghai Jiaotong University, and Sun Yat-sen University. .

Lu Chongmao, Director of the Medical and Health Bureau of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government, said in a meeting with the media on the same day that he was very pleased that 2 courses from each of the 5 mainland universities were recognized. Lu Chongmao emphasized that the SAR government will continue to review the non-local medical school courses that are of similar quality to the courses of the two universities in Hong Kong, so as to ensure that the level of non-locally trained doctors who come to Hong Kong through special registration is consistent with that of local doctors.

It is reported that the list of the fourth batch of recognized medical qualifications will be gazetted on June 30 and will come into effect on the same day, and will be submitted to the Legislative Council on July 5 for the procedure of formulation first and then deliberation. Together with the first three batches of medical qualification lists announced last year, the Notes Committee has recommended recognition of 100 medical qualifications so far. The Notification Committee is advancing the assessment of other non-local medical school programs that meet the established conditions, so as to formulate the next batch of recognized medical qualification lists.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

