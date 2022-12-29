(TTG China/Comprehensive) According to Hong Kong media reports, in order to cooperate with the orderly unblocking of land and Hong Kong, Hong Kong will cancel most of the epidemic prevention measures from December 29, including “vaccine passports”, “restriction orders”, and entry of nucleic acid For testing, etc., only the “mask order” and daily quick tests for high-risk groups are maintained.

Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government Li JiachaoAnnounced the optimization of epidemic prevention measures, including the cancellation of quarantine orders, and no longer define close contacts, but will issue health measure recommendations to relevant people through confirmed patients. In addition, the requirements for vaccine passes and mandatory nucleic acid testing for all immigrants will be cancelled; all social distancing measures will also be cancelled, including gathering restrictions, 1.5-meter dining table distances, and restrictions on the number of people per table.

Li Jiachao said that people arriving from overseas, the mainland, Macau and Taiwan do not need to undergo nucleic acid testing on the day of or after arriving in Hong Kong from the 29th, and instead undergo a rapid test on their own until the fifth day of health advice.

Lo Chung-moh, Secretary of the Hong Kong Medical and Health BureauHe said that the Hong Kong government still needs to strive to increase the vaccination rate, and emphasized that the Hong Kong government is “relaxing but not giving up.”