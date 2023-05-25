Home » Hong Kong cargo ship stranded in the Suez Canal: maritime traffic blocked for hours
A thank you flying the flag of Hong Kong, the Xin Hai Tong 23, was aground for over two hours at the southern mouth of the Suez Canal on its eastern side, halting shipping traffic in the early hours of Thursday. The vessel, 150 meters long and 32 wide, was later freed by three Egyptian tugs.

In March 2021, the channel linking the Mediterranean to the Red Sea had been impassable for almost a week after the Panamanian container ship Ever Given, four hundred meters long and 59 wide, had run aground during a sandstorm. It took an entire fleet of tugboats to unblock it, aided by the tide.

