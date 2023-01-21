(New Year’s news) Hong Kong citizens: The haze of the epidemic is gradually dissipating, and I believe that the Year of the Rabbit will get better and better

China News Agency reporter Liu Dawei

“It’s been three years, and this year I can finally have a good and stable year.” As the Spring Festival approached, several Hong Kong citizens said in an interview with a reporter from China News Agency that “I almost forgot what it was like to celebrate the New Year before the epidemic.” Now, as the epidemic is gradually under control, orderly “clearance” with the mainland, and many large-scale New Year’s celebrations resume, the familiar flavor of the New Year has finally returned to Hong Kong people.

The picture shows the colorful New Year flowers to attract the public to buy.Photo by Li Zhihua

At the time of the interview, Mr. Wang, a citizen, had just returned from purchasing at the Spring Festival Flower Market. He showed reporters the “trophies” in the shopping cart: there are Niantangerines, which symbolize “good luck”, red Phalaenopsis, which symbolizes “good luck”, and several peach blossoms, which symbolize “big plans”. “Placing some flowers during the Spring Festival is not only for auspiciousness, but also makes the family look alive. There is always a new look in the New Year.”

New Year’s Eve reunion dinner is the highlight of many families. Mr. Wang purchased a wealth of ingredients this year, including beef, chicken, seafood, etc., and ordered a portion of “Poon Choi” from the restaurant. He smiled and said that he was going to go home and put down the flowers before buying some fresh fruits and vegetables. The daughter’s family just came back from abroad a few days ago, and they haven’t celebrated the New Year together for three years. The little grandson has grown so much taller that he can hardly hold it. During the Chinese New Year this year, we must prepare a sumptuous reunion dinner, so that the whole family can have fun.

For Ms. Chu, the parent of Hong Kong-Shenzhen cross-border students, the mood of this year’s Chinese New Year is also different from last year. Because the child will start school next year, she still decided to stay in Hong Kong this year to celebrate the New Year with two other families of cross-border students. Among the three families, Ms. Chu’s hometown is in the Northeast, and the other two mothers are from Hubei. “Our three families plan to serve a few dishes in each family, and make a table of reunion dinner combining the north and the south.” Ms. Chu told the reporter that she had prepared Northeast fungus, ground three delicacies, and dried beans sent from her hometown, hoping to let them taste the authentic Northeast. flavor.

“The epidemic in the past three years has not been easy for everyone,” Ms. Chu said. In the new year, she hopes that the Luohu port will be “cleared” as soon as possible, so that she and her children can go back to their homes in the mainland to see the elderly at any time, and she also hopes that her family members will be safe and healthy.

On January 19, the bronze sculpture of “Forever Blooming Bauhinia” in Hong Kong’s Golden Bauhinia Square complemented the New Year’s lighting decorations of surrounding buildings. The Lunar New Year is approaching, and the New Year atmosphere on the streets of Hong Kong is getting stronger and stronger.Photo by China News Agency reporter Li Zhihua

Ms. Lin, a citizen, lived with her grandparents in Taiwan when she was a child. Grandparents attach great importance to tradition, and the customs of the Spring Festival at that time also left a deep childhood memory for Ms. Lin. In addition to the lively scene of a family setting off firecrackers, new clothes must be bought every New Year, and unlucky words cannot be said, and there is a sumptuous reunion dinner.

Now living in Hong Kong for many years, she still retains many New Year’s habits from her childhood. In their family’s reunion dinner, the ancient sesame oil chicken is an indispensable delicacy on the table. Ms. Lin said that the winter in the south is relatively cold and humid, and the sesame oil chicken can warm the stomach and drive away the cold. This dish is also often made by my grandma during the Chinese New Year when I was a child. It is my “memory taste”.

This year, Ms. Lin, who is naturally active, also “moved” the New Year’s schedule to the outside. She plans to visit the New Year’s Fair market with her family after the family dinner, and also plans to get up early on the first day of the new year to “hike” to welcome the first ray of sunshine in the new year. “The epidemic has indeed affected people’s lives and moods in the past few years. Now that the haze of the epidemic has gradually dissipated, I believe that the Year of the Rabbit will get better and better.” (End)

