Hong Kong Court Rejects Government’s Request to Ban Pro-Democracy Anthem ‘Glory to Hong Kong’

Hong Kong Court Rejects Government’s Request to Ban Protest Anthem “Glory to Hong Kong”

In a significant ruling, a Hong Kong court has rejected a request by the local government to outlaw the performance or broadcast of the pro-democracy protest song “Glory to Hong Kong” on national security grounds. Judge Anthony Chan, who presided over the case, stated that such a move would “undermine freedom of expression” and questioned the fairness of the government’s injunction.

The Hong Kong government’s request for the ban was dismissed by Judge Chan, who expressed concerns about the potential interference with free speech. He emphasized that the measure primarily targeted criminal acts, not lawful activities. The judge warned of the chilling effect such a ban could have, as innocent people may refrain from engaging in lawful acts associated with the song due to fear of violating the court’s mandate.

The authorities had sought the injunction in early June, claiming that the song had “seditious intentions” and was linked to the anti-government demonstrations in 2019. Justice Minister Paul Lam filed the request to prohibit the dissemination of the protest tune through various means, including broadcasting, performing, printing, and selling.

The government’s push for the ban stemmed from incidents at international sporting events where organizers mistakenly played “Glory to Hong Kong” instead of China‘s official national anthem, the March of the Volunteers. The administration blamed early Google search results for the mix-ups but faced resistance from the tech giant, which refused to manipulate its algorithm to alter search results.

It is worth noting that last week, a Hong Kong court sentenced a photographer to three months in prison for incorporating the protest song into a video celebrating a Hong Kong fencer’s victory at the Tokyo Olympics. The court found the photographer guilty of insulting the national anthem.

“Glory to Hong Kong” gained popularity during the mass protests that swept the financial center in 2019, with contributions from various netizens and activists. Its composition and lyrics were attributed to a musician known by the pseudonym “Thomas dgx yhl.”

This ruling by the Hong Kong court marks a significant victory for freedom of expression and the pro-democracy movement in the city.

