Home » Hong Kong Court Rejects Government’s Request to Ban Pro-Democracy Anthem ‘Glory to Hong Kong’
World

Hong Kong Court Rejects Government’s Request to Ban Pro-Democracy Anthem ‘Glory to Hong Kong’

by admin
Hong Kong Court Rejects Government’s Request to Ban Pro-Democracy Anthem ‘Glory to Hong Kong’

Hong Kong Court Rejects Government’s Request to Ban Protest Anthem “Glory to Hong Kong”

In a significant ruling, a Hong Kong court has rejected a request by the local government to outlaw the performance or broadcast of the pro-democracy protest song “Glory to Hong Kong” on national security grounds. Judge Anthony Chan, who presided over the case, stated that such a move would “undermine freedom of expression” and questioned the fairness of the government’s injunction.

The Hong Kong government’s request for the ban was dismissed by Judge Chan, who expressed concerns about the potential interference with free speech. He emphasized that the measure primarily targeted criminal acts, not lawful activities. The judge warned of the chilling effect such a ban could have, as innocent people may refrain from engaging in lawful acts associated with the song due to fear of violating the court’s mandate.

The authorities had sought the injunction in early June, claiming that the song had “seditious intentions” and was linked to the anti-government demonstrations in 2019. Justice Minister Paul Lam filed the request to prohibit the dissemination of the protest tune through various means, including broadcasting, performing, printing, and selling.

The government’s push for the ban stemmed from incidents at international sporting events where organizers mistakenly played “Glory to Hong Kong” instead of China‘s official national anthem, the March of the Volunteers. The administration blamed early Google search results for the mix-ups but faced resistance from the tech giant, which refused to manipulate its algorithm to alter search results.

See also  Dušica Jakovljević tries silicones | Entertainment

It is worth noting that last week, a Hong Kong court sentenced a photographer to three months in prison for incorporating the protest song into a video celebrating a Hong Kong fencer’s victory at the Tokyo Olympics. The court found the photographer guilty of insulting the national anthem.

“Glory to Hong Kong” gained popularity during the mass protests that swept the financial center in 2019, with contributions from various netizens and activists. Its composition and lyrics were attributed to a musician known by the pseudonym “Thomas dgx yhl.”

This ruling by the Hong Kong court marks a significant victory for freedom of expression and the pro-democracy movement in the city.

You may also like

the best and cheapest solutions

Udinese market – Marotta says no to Kamada,...

Pozzuoli (Naples), husband and wife died at home:...

Corruption in Ghana, a minister under arrest ~...

Romy premieres the video clip of her new...

Woman killed in cemetery on her dead son’s...

Honduras Ratifies Controversial Decree to Join Andean Development...

Netanyahu just humiliated Biden (again) but Biden will...

6 people injured – Corriere TV

Lula’s maxi green package with the Amazon at...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy