Original title: Hong Kong Customs uncovered a new crown drug smuggling case with a market value of about 7 million Hong Kong dollars

China News Service, Hong Kong, January 20 (Reporter Dai Xiaolu) Hong Kong Customs held a press conference on the 20th and announced that the Customs had seized about 2,100 boxes of suspected controlled new crown oral drugs at Hong Kong International Airport, with an estimated market value of about 7 million Hong Kong dollars, and arrested them. Two arriving men.

It is understood that customs officers passed a risk assessment on the 19th and intercepted a male passenger arriving from India at the airport. About 2,100 boxes of suspected new crown oral drugs were found in his luggage and 4 check-in cartons, totaling 74,000. grain. Customs officers immediately arrested the 43-year-old male passenger. After follow-up investigation, customs officers found that two of the check-in cartons belonged to another 40-year-old male passenger who was on the same flight as the above-mentioned arrested person, so he was also arrested.

Conn, Inspector of the Special Investigation Group 1 of the Customs Organized Crime Investigation Division, said that the two men involved in the case reported businessmen and believed that they received thousands of dollars in remuneration to deliver drugs for others. The two are still being detained for investigation and will be in Hong Kong on the 21st. Kowloon City Magistrates’ Courts.

Conn pointed out that the packaging and instructions of three suspected new crown oral drugs seized in the case claimed that they could treat mild to moderate new crown virus, but because there was no Hong Kong registration number on the package, the customs believed that these drugs were unregistered and safe. , efficacy and quality are doubtful, the drug will be sent to the SAR government laboratory for testing, and will find out whether it has ingredients that can treat the new coronavirus.

He pointed out that Customs will continue to conduct in-depth investigations into the case, including the relationship between the two arrested men and how they will handle the batch of drugs after they arrive in Hong Kong, as well as whether there are other people in Hong Kong involved in the case. At present, the case is still under investigation, and it is not ruled out that someone will be arrested again. (Finish)

