2023-01-20 20:03

Source: Guangming.com

Original title: Hong Kong Customs uncovered a new crown drug smuggling case with a market value of about 7 million Hong Kong dollars

Hong Kong Customs held a press conference on the 20th to announce that Hong Kong Customs had uncovered a new crown drug smuggling case with an estimated market value of about 7 million Hong Kong dollars.

It is understood that customs officers passed a risk assessment on the 19th and intercepted a male passenger arriving from India at the airport. About 2,100 boxes of suspected new crown oral drugs were found in his luggage and 4 check-in cartons, totaling 74,000. grain.

Customs officers immediately arrested the 43-year-old male passenger. After follow-up investigation, customs officers found that two of the check-in cartons belonged to another 40-year-old male passenger who was on the same flight as the above-mentioned arrested person, so he was also arrested. (China News Agency reporter Dai Xiaolu)

posted on:Beijing

See also  Austria, Kurz's farewell to all offices. The Golden Boy throws in the towel

