Source title: Hong Kong Customs uncovered the largest ever money laundering case involving approximately HK$6 billion

China News Agency, Hong Kong, January 18 (Reporter Wei Huadu) Hong Kong Customs held a press conference on the 18th and announced that the Customs recently dismantled a large-scale money laundering group, involving about 6 billion yuan (Hong Kong dollars, the same below), and the amount involved was Hong Kong The Customs has cracked the highest number of money laundering cases ever. Yang Yuwen, Superintendent of the Wealth Investigation Division of the Organized Crime Investigation Division of Hong Kong Customs, said at the press conference that customs officers targeted a suspected money laundering group based on intelligence in the middle of last year and launched an investigation. From 2020 to 2022, the company’s bank account will handle a large amount of funds of unknown origin, with a total amount of up to 6 billion yuan. Yang Yuwen said that the age of the nine people involved in the case ranged from 39 to 68 years old, of which 6 reported being “unemployed”, and 3 were insurance brokers, company managers and businessmen, with incomes ranging from 20,000 to 100,000 yuan. The investigation revealed that the backgrounds and financial conditions of the nine persons were extremely disproportionate to the large suspicious transactions in their bank accounts. They even rented a residential unit in a large private housing estate, suspected to be an operation center for money laundering activities. Hong Kong Customs officers took an enforcement action code-named “Beenet” on January 5 this year, and arrested the above-mentioned 9 people on suspicion of “handling property known or believed to represent proceeds from indictable crimes” (commonly known as money laundering). Including the mastermind of the group, about 16 million yuan of assets under the names of the arrested persons have been frozen. See also Ministry of Education: Colleges and universities in various regions do a good job of one school for one case in accordance with the requirements of territorial prevention and control—News—Science Net At the same time, customs officers raided 10 residential units, 8 companies and 1 licensed money changer, and seized about 3.9 million yuan in cash, money counters, multiple mobile phones, computers, company seals, check books, bank cards and bank documents, etc. Hong Kong Customs stated that the relevant case is still under investigation, and the nine arrested persons are currently released on bail pending further investigation. It is not ruled out that more people will be arrested.

China News Agency, Hong Kong, January 18 (Reporter Wei Huadu) Hong Kong Customs held a press conference on the 18th and announced that the Customs recently dismantled a large-scale money laundering group, involving about 6 billion yuan (Hong Kong dollars, the same below), and the amount involved was Hong Kong The Customs has cracked the highest number of money laundering cases ever.

Yang Yuwen, Superintendent of the Wealth Investigation Division of the Organized Crime Investigation Division of Hong Kong Customs, said at the press conference that customs officers targeted a suspected money laundering group based on intelligence in the middle of last year and launched an investigation. From 2020 to 2022, the company’s bank account will handle a large amount of funds of unknown origin, with a total amount of up to 6 billion yuan.

Yang Yuwen said that the age of the nine people involved in the case ranged from 39 to 68 years old, of which 6 reported being “unemployed”, and 3 were insurance brokers, company managers and businessmen, with incomes ranging from 20,000 to 100,000 yuan. The investigation revealed that the backgrounds and financial conditions of the nine persons were extremely disproportionate to the large suspicious transactions in their bank accounts. They even rented a residential unit in a large private housing estate, suspected to be an operation center for money laundering activities.

Hong Kong Customs officers took an enforcement action code-named “Beenet” on January 5 this year, and arrested the above-mentioned 9 people on suspicion of “handling property known or believed to represent proceeds from indictable crimes” (commonly known as money laundering). Including the mastermind of the group, about 16 million yuan of assets under the names of the arrested persons have been frozen.

At the same time, customs officers raided 10 residential units, 8 companies and 1 licensed money changer, and seized about 3.9 million yuan in cash, money counters, multiple mobile phones, computers, company seals, check books, bank cards and bank documents, etc.

Hong Kong Customs stated that the relevant case is still under investigation, and the nine arrested persons are currently released on bail pending further investigation. It is not ruled out that more people will be arrested.