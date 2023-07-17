Home » Hong Kong Disneyland Delays Opening Due to Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal
World

Hong Kong Disneyland Delays Opening Due to Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal

by admin

Hong Kong Disneyland to Delay Opening Today

Hong Kong Disneyland announced on July 17 that due to the issuance of a tropical cyclone warning signal No. 8 or above by the Hong Kong Observatory, the park’s opening will be postponed. The park will resume operation approximately 2-3 hours after the cancellation of the No. 8 gale or storm signal, but will only operate on a limited basis. If the signal is canceled within about 7 hours of the park’s opening time, it will remain closed for the entire day. In addition, the Inspiration Lake Activity Center will also be closed until further notice.

The Hong Kong Observatory has predicted that the No. 8 signal will likely remain in effect until at least 12 noon today. This decision has been made in the interest of visitor safety and to prevent any potential risks associated with the inclement weather.

The announcement came from Hong Kong Disneyland, which emphasized the importance of adhering to the guidelines and recommendations of the Hong Kong Observatory during severe weather conditions. The safety of visitors and employees is always the park’s top priority.

It is recommended that visitors planning to visit Hong Kong Disneyland today check for updates on the park’s official website or social media platforms for the latest information regarding opening hours and operations.

The news was originally reported by Jiemian News. Oriental Fortune, the publisher of this article, reiterates that this content is meant for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. Readers are advised to take appropriate measures at their own discretion.

See also  Đorđe Petrić MONDO interview | Sport

In the meantime, Hong Kong Disneyland encourages visitors to share this information with friends and family through WeChat’s circle of friends feature. To do so, open WeChat, click on “Discover” at the bottom, use the “Scan” function, and share the webpage to Moments.

Readers can also follow Oriental Fortune’s official website WeChat by scanning the provided QR code.

As the tropical cyclone warning signal No. 8 or above continues to be in effect, it is crucial for everyone to stay safe and be aware of the latest updates from the Hong Kong Observatory and Hong Kong Disneyland.

You may also like

Average exchange rate of the euro 17 July...

Karlos Alkaraz speaks after winning Wimbledon | Sport

Tunisia, now Saied is getting by: playing poker...

«Sicily will still be very hot, but not...

The Dominican People Have Lost Patience: Lionel Fernández...

Novak Djokovic recalled the legendary final with Federer...

Refusing to Choose Sides: ASEAN Stands United for...

Weather forecast July 17, 2023 | weather forecast

chants of the fans directed to the departing...

Israel, Netanyahu discharged from hospital after illness. But...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy