Hong Kong Disneyland Delays Opening Due to Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal

Hong Kong Disneyland to Delay Opening Today

Hong Kong Disneyland announced on July 17 that due to the issuance of a tropical cyclone warning signal No. 8 or above by the Hong Kong Observatory, the park’s opening will be postponed. The park will resume operation approximately 2-3 hours after the cancellation of the No. 8 gale or storm signal, but will only operate on a limited basis. If the signal is canceled within about 7 hours of the park’s opening time, it will remain closed for the entire day. In addition, the Inspiration Lake Activity Center will also be closed until further notice.

The Hong Kong Observatory has predicted that the No. 8 signal will likely remain in effect until at least 12 noon today. This decision has been made in the interest of visitor safety and to prevent any potential risks associated with the inclement weather.

The announcement came from Hong Kong Disneyland, which emphasized the importance of adhering to the guidelines and recommendations of the Hong Kong Observatory during severe weather conditions. The safety of visitors and employees is always the park’s top priority.

It is recommended that visitors planning to visit Hong Kong Disneyland today check for updates on the park’s official website or social media platforms for the latest information regarding opening hours and operations.

As the tropical cyclone warning signal No. 8 or above continues to be in effect, it is crucial for everyone to stay safe and be aware of the latest updates from the Hong Kong Observatory and Hong Kong Disneyland.

