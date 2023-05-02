Home » Hong Kong District Council overhauls electoral system to reduce direct elections to 20% – BBC News 中文
The SAR government will “depoliticize” the district councils, take back the power to approve small local projects, and reduce the proportion of directly elected seats to 20%.

After the National People’s Congress of China issued an order to rectify the electoral system of Hong Kong’s chief executive and Legislative Council in 2021, the SAR government has adopted a plan to rectify the local council system. The new district council will be dominated by directly or indirectly appointed members, and only 20% of directly elected seats will be reserved.

Chief Executive Lee Ka-chao on Tuesday (May 2) accused some district councilors of endangering China‘s national security, “advocating ‘Hong Kong independence’, encouraging ‘black riots’, and opposing Hong Kong’s “National Security Law”,” and “brutally making acts beyond the district council as a regional advisory organization.” functional matters”. The purpose of rectifying the composition of District Councils is to ensure that the District Councils are “de-politicized”.

After the promulgation of China‘s “Hong Kong National Security Law” in June 2020, the SAR Legislative Council passed the “Public Office Amendment Ordinance” in May 2021, requiring current district councilors to swear to “support the “Basic Law” and allegiance to the Hong Kong SAR.” A large number of democrats have resigned, After refusing to take the oath, they were deprived of their seats, or were ruled invalid after taking the oath, resulting in nearly 70% of the seats being vacant.

