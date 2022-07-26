Home World Hong Kong exports unexpectedly shrank 6.4% in June, clouding second-half recovery – BBC News
Hong Kong exports unexpectedly shrank 6.4% in June, clouding second-half recovery – BBC News

According to data released by the Hong Kong government on Monday (July 25), Hong Kong’s exports in June fell by 6.4% compared with the same period last year, which was much higher than expected.

In May, the data fell by 1.4%. In June, the market expected the decline to be narrowed to 0.7%, but it expanded significantly to 6.4%.

In terms of breakdown, many major export destinations are facing a decline, and the most important export value to mainland China has fallen by 10.4%, becoming the main drag.

It is worth mentioning that the value of Hong Kong’s exports to Japan also fell by double digits. According to some analysts, it is not difficult to understand the reasons behind it. With the sharp increase in US dollar interest rates and the energy crisis brought about by the Russian-Ukrainian war, the yen has plunged sharply in recent months, and its purchasing power has also decreased accordingly.

