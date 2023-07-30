Home » Hong Kong Film Star Chow Yun-fat Suffers Rib Fracture While Running, Forced to Halt Exercise
World

Hong Kong Film Star Chow Yun-fat Suffers Rib Fracture While Running, Forced to Halt Exercise

by admin
Hong Kong Film Star Chow Yun-fat Suffers Rib Fracture While Running, Forced to Halt Exercise

Title: Hong Kong Film Star Chow Yun-fat Sustains Fractured Ribs in Unfortunate Running Accident

Date: July 29, 2023

In a surprising turn of events, renowned Hong Kong film star Chow Yun-fat, aged 68, recently encountered an accident while pursuing his passion for running. Reports from Hong Kong media reveal that Chow Yun-fat has been instructed by medical professionals to temporarily halt his exercise routine due to fractured ribs sustained during the mishap.

Despite his nearing 70 years of age, the esteemed actor has consistently maintained an enviable physical condition and is often spotted by the public engaging in his cherished running routine.

On July 27, however, tragedy struck when Chow Yun-fat experienced an unintended fall during his run. The impact caused abrasions to the palms of his hands and a fracture on his left fourth rib, as he landed on his side. Following a medical examination, doctors prescribed a two-month hiatus from all physical activity, including running.

Undeterred by his injury, Chow Yun-fat exhibited unwavering determination by attending a university symposium. However, it became evident during his speech that breathing presented a challenge, and any laughter or coughing caused him considerable discomfort.

Chow Yun-fat candidly shared, “Not only breathing, but even the simplest tasks like laughing or coughing can result in pain.” His resilience in the face of adversity serves as a testament to his unwavering dedication.

Editor-in-charge, Jue Yi, expressed their concern for the beloved actor’s well-being and wished him a swift recovery. The article was edited and produced by Voice of Hope, emphasizing the need to credit both the organization and the reporter, Zhang Guilan, when republishing the content.

Indeed, Chow Yun-fat’s accident serves as a reminder that even the most physically active individuals can encounter unexpected setbacks. The film star’s ardent supporters eagerly await his recovery and look forward to witnessing his triumphant return to the running scene once his injuries have healed.

You may also like

«Within the year 30 new warships»- Corriere TV

How to remove unpleasant odor from towels |...

The European Union has suspended cooperation programs with...

Bolivia, drought alert for Lake Titicaca – Corriere...

Pentagon Investigates Leaks of Stolen Air Force Radio...

Russia, Ukrainian drones hit two buildings in central...

Six people died in a plane crash near...

Highways, traffic in real time on the last...

The AI Ranks the Greatest Presidents in the...

In Niger we collect coups: here even politics...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy