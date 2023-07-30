Hong Kong Film Star Chow Yun-fat Suffers Rib Fracture While Running, Forced to Halt Exercise

Title: Hong Kong Film Star Chow Yun-fat Sustains Fractured Ribs in Unfortunate Running Accident

In a surprising turn of events, renowned Hong Kong film star Chow Yun-fat, aged 68, recently encountered an accident while pursuing his passion for running. Reports from Hong Kong media reveal that Chow Yun-fat has been instructed by medical professionals to temporarily halt his exercise routine due to fractured ribs sustained during the mishap.

Despite his nearing 70 years of age, the esteemed actor has consistently maintained an enviable physical condition and is often spotted by the public engaging in his cherished running routine.

On July 27, however, tragedy struck when Chow Yun-fat experienced an unintended fall during his run. The impact caused abrasions to the palms of his hands and a fracture on his left fourth rib, as he landed on his side. Following a medical examination, doctors prescribed a two-month hiatus from all physical activity, including running.

Undeterred by his injury, Chow Yun-fat exhibited unwavering determination by attending a university symposium. However, it became evident during his speech that breathing presented a challenge, and any laughter or coughing caused him considerable discomfort.

Chow Yun-fat candidly shared, “Not only breathing, but even the simplest tasks like laughing or coughing can result in pain.” His resilience in the face of adversity serves as a testament to his unwavering dedication.

Indeed, Chow Yun-fat’s accident serves as a reminder that even the most physically active individuals can encounter unexpected setbacks. The film star’s ardent supporters eagerly await his recovery and look forward to witnessing his triumphant return to the running scene once his injuries have healed.