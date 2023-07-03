The Hong Kong Garrison hosts successful open barracks event for students

CCTV news reported that the Hong Kong Garrison recently organized an open barracks event from July 1st to 3rd. The event aimed to provide young students from various Hong Kong schools with the opportunity to experience life in the military camp. On the second day of the event, more than 4,000 students had an unforgettable weekend at the military camp.

One of the highlights of the event was the flag raising ceremony, which took place at 10:00 a.m. on Stonecutters Island. The Hong Kong Garrison’s guard of honor showcased their powerful steps as they protected the flag. Accompanied by the majestic “March of the Volunteers,” the students joined the officers and soldiers in raising the national flag and singing the national anthem. Despite heavy rain, the military course performance went on, showcasing various military techniques such as music formation, fighting techniques, assassination exercises, and hunter fighting.

The Hong Kong Garrison Exhibition Center proved to be a popular check-in point for the visiting students and their teachers. Guided by a narrator, the students not only learned about the rich history and culture of the Chinese nation but also gained knowledge about the remarkable accomplishments in the country’s construction and army development.

A themed cultural performance titled “Guardians of the Xiangjiang River” took center stage during the event. Huang Yiqing, a Hong Kong girl dressed in a striking red dress, co-hosted the performance alongside the officers and soldiers of the garrison. Huang Yiqing, a former student of the 2015 Hong Kong University Students Military Life Experience Camp, has been actively involved in social welfare work after graduating from university. Through her participation in the event, she aimed to instill patriotism and dedication in more people.

The open barracks event received positive feedback from both the students and the Hong Kong Garrison. It provided an invaluable opportunity for the young generation to gain a deeper understanding of the military and fostered a sense of national pride and dedication. With the event’s success, it is expected that similar initiatives will be organized in the future to further enhance the connection between the Hong Kong community and its military forces.

