The firefighters of Hong Kong they fought a huge fire on a construction site in a popular shopping district. The fire forced approx 170 people to evacuate nearby buildings. The fire broke out at the Mariners’ Club redevelopment project at 11pm on Thursday in Kowloon’s densely populated Tsim Sha Tsui district. The government said the fire was largely extinguished by 8.30am local time after a nine-hour battle. They have not been reported dead or injured. Authorities are still investigating the cause. Deputy fire chief Keung Sai-ming said his team faced various challenges, including a lack of firefighting equipment at the construction site.