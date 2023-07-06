Hong Kong Launches New Version of Hong Kong National Security Law Online Virtual Exhibition

Hong Kong Launches New Version of National Security Law Online Virtual Exhibition

In commemoration of the third anniversary of the implementation of the Hong Kong National Security Law, the Security Bureau of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR) Government has unveiled a new version of the Hong Kong National Security Law Online Virtual Exhibition. This exhibition aims to enhance public understanding of the legislative background, importance, and significance of the National Security Law.

The virtual exhibition, which takes place in the virtual scene of the Hong Kong Palace Museum, offers visitors an immersive and unique experience. It is the first exhibition launched by the Security Bureau in July 2021 and is designed to provide comprehensive knowledge and insights into the National Security Law for citizens.

The new version of the exhibition incorporates elements of Chinese culture and features a redesigned virtual scene. Its content covers various aspects of the National Security Law, including its importance, legal system, enforcement mechanism, main provisions, and effects on the nation. Additionally, it highlights the efforts of disciplined forces in maintaining national security and showcases the winning works of the “National Security Participation” program.

To further raise awareness of safeguarding national security among citizens, the exhibition includes informative videos. These include a series of short films on national security released by Tang Bingqiang, Director of the Security Bureau of the SAR Government, on social media. Moreover, the exhibition features the “National Security Law Incident Book 2” program short film, produced with the full support of the Department of Justice of the SAR Government and the Security Bureau. The film, featuring SAR government officials, legal experts, and scholars, sheds light on the provisions of the National Security Law through local cases.

In an effort to make learning about the National Security Law more engaging, the new version of the exhibition also includes two new mini-games. These games specifically target young visitors, allowing them to enhance their understanding of Hong Kong’s National Security Law in an enjoyable and interactive manner.

The launch of this new version of the Hong Kong National Security Law Online Virtual Exhibition signifies the SAR Government’s commitment to promoting public awareness and understanding of the National Security Law. By providing citizens with in-depth knowledge of the law’s provisions and their implications, the exhibition aims to foster a sense of responsibility and unity in safeguarding national security.

