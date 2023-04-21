[Hong Kong News]British diplomats see Xu Zhengyu raising sensitive issues; “Guangcheng people” students are prosecuted again; Korean beauty brands are fully withdrawn | Xu Zhengyu | Zhuo Yamin | National Security Law | Immigration to Hong Kong | MPF | Light City | United Nations | Beauty brand | ETUDE

British diplomats see Xu Zhengyu raising these sensitive issues

The Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury, Xu Zhengyu, visited the UK from April 16 to 18 and met with the Conservative Party Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Commonwealth and Development (Indo-Pacific) Anne-Marie Trevelyan on the last day. The two sides exchanged views on issues of common concern such as the National Security Law and the MPF issue for Hong Kong immigrants.

Zhuo Yamin said in a Twitter post yesterday (19th) that the two had important discussions in areas of common interest and differences. She mentioned the Jimmy Lai case and the 47-person primary election of the pro-democracy party, and called on the Hong Kong government to protect the freedom and rights of all Hong Kong people, and allow Hong Kong people who have received BNO visas to withdraw their MPF savings early. However, the British government has not issued a report on the meeting between officials and Xu Zhengyu.

Xu Zhengyu posted a response on Facebook in the early morning of the 20th, saying that Hong Kong people who immigrated to the UK had misunderstood the failure to get back their MPF, which once again showed that the Hong Kong government does not recognize BNO passports as valid travel documents and identity proofs, so BNO passports or related visas It cannot be used as evidence of permanent departure from Hong Kong to apply for early withdrawal of MPF. He also said that Hong Kong society has returned to stability after the implementation of the National Security Law, and will continue to serve as a “super-connector” that “connects the mainland with the world.”

This is Xu Zhengyu’s first visit to the UK by a Hong Kong government official after the implementation of the National Security Law. During this period, he promised to sell Hong Kong’s “opportunities” to the British political and business circles, but he was protested by Hong Kong people in the UK.

Benedict Rogers, CEO of “Hong Kong Monitor” who attended the protest, said that Xu Zhengyu represented the regime that destroyed and trampled on the Sino-British Joint Declaration, destroyed Hong Kong’s freedom and the rule of law, and turned Hong Kong into another city under the control of the Chinese Communist Party. “He should not be allowed to visit the UK, he should be sanctioned, he should be banned from entering the country.”

Rogers also pointed out that Xu Zhengyu’s department is responsible for prohibiting immigrants from Hong Kong from withdrawing their MPF, and the British government should put pressure on him and the British banks that have MPF business.

Before Xu Zhengyu’s visit to the UK, “Hong Kong Watch” released data indicating that more than 90,000 Hong Kong residents were prevented from withdrawing more than 20 billion Hong Kong dollars in pensions after applying for BNO to immigrate to the UK.

“Hong Kong Monitor” policy and publicity director Sam Goodman criticized Beijing and the Hong Kong government for “punishing” and “retaliating” Hong Kong immigrants in this way, describing it as “shameless asset plundering” and “a serious violation of the Sino-British Joint Declaration and the Obligations under the Basic Law”.

Another student prosecuted for the “Guangcheng people” who attracted the attention of the United Nations

The police recently charged a 23-year-old male student, accusing him of being one of the masterminds of the student organization “Guangchengmen”. The defendant’s bail application was rejected and he must be remanded in custody until May 12 for further hearing.

The 23-year-old defendant, Zhang Haoyang, was reported as a student. The case stated that he conspired with seven other people in Hong Kong from April 1 to July 5, 2021, suspected of “planning to use explosives to destroy different public facilities in Hong Kong.”

The defendant is also facing an alternate charge of conspiracy to cause an explosion likely to endanger life or property, alleging that he and others “unlawfully and maliciously used explosives to cause an explosion” at the same time.

Seven members of the Hong Kong student organization “Guangcheng People” were convicted of “conspiring to incite subversion of the regime” earlier. Five juvenile defendants were sentenced to training centers last year, and the remaining two defendants were sentenced to imprisonment for 5 years to 5 years and 3 months in the District Court.

The facts of the case are that the seven people set up street stands, interviews, and spoke during live broadcasts many times, advocating an “armed uprising” to overthrow the government and providing financial assistance to demonstrators.

“Guangcheng People” is not well known in Hong Kong, and most of its members are young people and students. When it was founded, Hong Kong had already implemented the National Security Law. This case is the first time a minor has been convicted under the national security law, and it has already attracted the attention of the United Nations.

Ravina Shamdasani, spokesperson of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, bluntly stated in October last year that she was shocked by the fact that minors were sentenced in the “Guangcheng” case for violating the “National Security Law” in Hong Kong.

Shamdassani reminded the Hong Kong government that “Hong Kong’s judiciary and law enforcement should be consistent with its obligations under international human rights law”.

The Korean chain beauty brand ETUDE (also known as ETUDE House) suddenly announced on the 20th that it will withdraw from the Hong Kong market. Its 6 stores will be closed one after another, and the last business day will be the 23rd of this month.

ETUDE House mainly focuses on low-to-medium-priced affordable cosmetics. It opened a large number of branches in Hong Kong from 2012 to 2013. During the peak period of the brand, the monthly rent was nearly 1 million Hong Kong dollars, and it rented a golden shop in the Causeway Bay area.

However, in recent years, the brand has gradually shrunk, most of the street shop branches have not renewed their leases, and only 6 branches are located in shopping malls.

Regarding the closure of ETUDE House, many people lamented the pity, leaving messages saying “It’s a pity, I really like mask and cosmetics!”, “Tears of the times”, “Korean brands are leaving?”

It was reported earlier that since Hong Kong began to implement the “Hong Kong National Security Law”, foreign capital has been withdrawing from Hong Kong.

According to the “Statistical Survey of Hong Kong-based Companies with Parent Companies Outside Hong Kong in 2022” published by Invest Hong Kong and the Census and Statistics Department this year, it shows that the number of overseas companies in Hong Kong is 8,978, the first time in the past four years that it has fallen below 9,000, of which 2,022 In 2019, the number of overseas companies with Hong Kong as their regional headquarters totaled 1,411, 46 fewer than last year, a decline for three consecutive years, and a cumulative decrease of 130 compared with 2019 statistics.

Yan Baogang, the former director of Cable Finance and Economics, analyzed in the Free Asia Financial Dismantling Bureau recently that Beijing recently established the Central Hong Kong and Macau Office, and the Hong Kong and Macau Office will be directly under the central government, which means that the overall governance of Hong Kong will be further strengthened. The red line is everywhere, touching the “safety factor” that overseas investors need to consider in asset allocation. Under such circumstances, no matter how the government “tells the Hong Kong story”, the actual actions of investors are to go first.

Netizens are hotly discussing the introduction of national security clauses for selling flags

The Social Welfare Department has recently updated the “Flag Day” application form, adding a “national security” clause, stating that if the applicant organization is involved in “adverse national security” behavior, or the contractors, service providers, or suppliers hired are not conducive to national security, they can be revoked immediately Flag Day permit.

According to SWD’s 2024/25 Annual Flag Day Application Form, in addition to requiring the chairman or person in charge of the applicant organization to sign a statement, the income from the flag day will not be used to engage in or support any “illegal” or “adverse to national security” behavior and It also lists 3 circumstances under which the flag day license can be revoked immediately, namely “the organization has participated or is participating in acts or activities that may constitute or lead to crimes endangering national security or are not conducive to national security”, “organizations Continued employment of its contractors, service providers, or suppliers would be detrimental to national security”, or “the government reasonably believes that any of the foregoing will occur”.

When responding to media inquiries, the SWD pointed out that it has been stated on the flag day application form in 2022 that the income from the flag sale cannot be used to engage in or support illegal acts or activities. In order to explain the requirements more specifically, the SWD listed bright.

The incident aroused heated discussions among netizens.

Some netizens said, “Part of buying the flag is to encourage children to participate in charitable activities, help the elderly, and support volunteers… all of which are national security and sick.”

Some netizens also sarcastically said, “Everything is subject to (everything) national security regulations. Whenever you donate blood, you must have national security clauses. No wonder the rich people go to the public (no wonder the rich people go away).”

Some netizens lamented, “It’s so crazy (so crazy), it really shocks the people (does it scare the people to this extent)!”

Editor in charge: Lin Li