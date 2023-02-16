Cable TV’s “Self-destructive Arms” Returns License Early After 30 Years of Broadcasting

Cable Broadband, the parent company of Cable TV and HOY TV, issued an announcement on the 14th, stating that it has submitted an application to the Hong Kong government and obtained approval, and will terminate the local pay TV program service license on June 1 this year. The license was renewed by the association for 12 years in December 2016, and was originally valid until the end of May 2029.

The cable broadband group pointed out that the relevant decision was due to the rapid changes in the structure of the media market in Hong Kong, and the increasingly fierce competition among global pay content providers and pay TV operators.

After returning the license, the Group will continue to operate free TV channel services and other businesses, including broadband communications and mobile communications. It also said that the company will not lay off staff and the treatment of employees will remain unchanged, and the relevant manpower will be deployed to free TV and other businesses.

Cable TV officially started broadcasting in 1993 after obtaining a pay TV license. At the beginning of its launch, it started with a 24-hour news station, and later monopolized the broadcast rights of the four major European football leagues (English Premier League, Serie A, Bundesliga, and La Liga), which has continued to increase its users. However, since 2008, CATV has been losing money year after year. Later, it was reported that it signed a memorandum of understanding with China Mobile and that its management changed frequently. The outside world suspected that it has become increasingly popular under the infiltration of the CCP.

On December 1, 2020, a large-scale layoff occurred in the cable TV news department. Among them, the entire team of “News Lancet”, which was in charge of investigative reporting, was laid off. Employees questioned the management’s decision involving political suppression. A large number of employees resigned to express their dissatisfaction. The Chinese team even resigned entirely. The incident aroused great concern from the outside world.

Scholar Zhong Jianhua pointed out in the “Chasing the News” commentary program that political interference in recent years is the main reason for the gradual loss of credibility of cable TV, the rapid loss of subscriptions, and the final “self-destructive arms” termination of fee service licenses.

Zhong Jianhua said that in the few years after the social movement in 2019, the government’s governance thinking that only focused on “maintaining national security” deteriorated one credible media after another, reduced it to an official megaphone and lost the support of Hong Kong people, which not only reflects the cause of Hong Kong’s news media The great retrogression of Hong Kong is also the tragedy of Hong Kong, an international city.

On the same day, the Hong Kong government issued a statement stating that the Chief Executive in Council has accepted the proposal of the Communications Authority, requiring three local free TV stations and two radio stations to broadcast an additional 30 minutes per week related to “National Education” and “National Identity”. ” and “Correct Understanding of the Hong Kong National Security Law”.

As for “designated programs” such as news, current affairs, and children’s programs, there is no longer a requirement that they be entirely produced locally in Hong Kong.

At the same time, the authorities accepted the proposal to add an empowering clause to the license, authorizing the Communications Agency to have “the power of life and death” to issue instructions on the requirements for the designated broadcasting of programs, or even manipulate the content of the programs.

The national security law traces back to “continuous crimes”, and the outside world is worried that the primary election case may trigger a wave of arrests

The 47-person primary election case of the Hong Kong Democratic Party entered the trial on the 7th day on the 14th. One of the defendants, former Democratic Legislative Council member Au Nuoxuan, appeared in court as a witness for the prosecution for the second consecutive day and was cross-examined.

In his testimony yesterday, Au Nuoxuan mentioned that the pro-democracy Legislative Council primary election held in July 2020 started with a “dinner” in January of that year. There are former Democratic Party Legislative Council member Li Yongda, former Labor Party Legislative Council member Lee Cheuk-yan, and former Chairman of the Social Democracy League Huang Haoming and others.

When Au Nuoxuan continued to testify today, he mentioned that after the “dinner”, that is, between February and March 2020, he and Dai Yaoting contacted different political parties and potential candidates of the Democratic Party together or separately, and learned about the initial stage of the Democratic Party. Opinions on the election, including meetings with several executive members of the Kuomintang, as well as young protesters and amateurs who are interested in participating in the primary election, such as Liang Huangwei, Huang Ziyue, Huang Zhifeng, and Zhu Kaidi.

When the prosecution asked about the attendance list of the meeting on March 2, 2020, Au Nuoxuan suddenly said, “I’m surprised (worried) that I’ve missed the word”, which caused an uproar in the auditorium. The judge “reminded”: “You are not here to recite anything, but to tell what you remember.”

Au Nuoxuan was the first witness called by the prosecution in the primary election case, and he was also one of the democrats who pleaded guilty. In the two-day testimonies, the content mentioned has connected many people who were not in the dock, including Huang Haoming, Li Zhuoren, and Li Yongda mentioned in the trial on the sixth day, and Cai Zehong, Mo Jiancheng, and Huang Yixu mentioned in the seventh day. , Liang Kaiqing and so on. Previously, Judge Li Yunteng had said that the charge of conspiracy was a “continuing crime”, and the words and deeds before the National Security Law came into effect could provide a background for the “planning” of this case.

Current affairs commentator Tam Mee-tak told VOA that the judge’s statement confirms that the national security law that the outside world has been worrying about is indeed retroactive, and may even be “criminal in thought”. When Au Nuoxuan testified in court, he mentioned several pro-democracy figures, which may lead to a second or even third wave of arrests after the interrogation.

On the morning of the 14th, Taiwan’s Mainland Affairs Council held a press conference on “Opening up Hong Kong and Macau residents to travel freely in Taiwan”, announcing that Hong Kong and Macau residents will be allowed to travel freely from next Monday (20th) and online visa applications will be opened.

Liang Wenjie, the new deputy chairman, said that the current epidemic situation in Taiwan is stable. In order to promote healthy and orderly exchanges after the epidemic, in accordance with the epidemic prevention regulations of the Epidemic Command Center, online visa processing will resume at 9:00 a.m. next Monday (20th), or immigration at the Ministry of the Interior Apply for an entry-exit permit on the Department’s website.

Liang Wenjie emphasized that the criterion for deciding whether to open or not is the degree of control over the CCP virus epidemic. The Taiwan authorities are relatively sure about the epidemic situation in Hong Kong and Macau, but the mainland is relatively uncertain.

He also said that he and Hong Kong have “had been discussing for a long time”, and said that “in fact, it should have been earlier” and “sorry for making many Hong Kong friends unable to come to Taiwan for Valentine’s Day.

Regarding the reporter’s concern about whether Chen Tongjia can enter the country to surrender freely, Liang Wenjie pointed out that Taiwan’s position remains unchanged. Chen Tongjia’s entry and surrender is not a matter of visa approval, but involves the jurisdiction and public power of both parties. In order to ensure the follow-up investigation of the case, we call on the Hong Kong government to respond pragmatically to Taiwan’s request for mutual legal assistance in order to implement judicial justice.

Hong Kong resident Chen Tongjia killed his girlfriend Pan Xiaoying in Taiwan in February 2018, and then fled back to Hong Kong. The murder case led the Hong Kong government to forcefully push the amendment draft of the “Fugitive Offenders Ordinance” in 2019, including the mainland, Taiwan, and Macau, which triggered a massive “anti-extradition” movement.

Hong Kong Legislative Council member Guan Haoming, who assisted Chen Tongjia, responded on the 14th that Chen Tongjia is still living in the mountains, and said that Chen’s “willingness to surrender has not changed” and “the stalemate in Taiwan does not allow him to enter the country.”

The box office breaks through 90 million “Poisonous Tongue” sets a record in Hong Kong film history

The Lunar New Year movie “The Poisonous Tongue” starring Huang Zihua has been well received since its release. In less than a month, the box office has broken through 90 million, setting a record in the history of Asian and Hong Kong films.

The film’s official social platform announced on the 13th, “Thank you everyone for staying tight with us and watching the box office figures every day. The box office of “Big Tongue” broke through 90 million when it was released on the 23rd, setting a record in Hong Kong film history again. This is the first production of a film! It’s unprecedented, and it’s all because of everyone! Everyone continues to help spread word-of-mouth praise, our box office continues to hit, and we promise to see you at the theater!”

The film company also announced on the same day that it will cooperate with the famous local cartoonist Cuson Lo to launch a limited edition character cartoon illustration stickers. If the audience buys two tickets for “The Poisonous Tongue”, they can get a character quote sticker. The quantity is limited and supplies last Immediately.

According to the latest data, among the highest-grossing Hong Kong-produced films, “The Poisonous Tongue” topped the box office with more than 90 million, followed by the science fiction film “Tomorrow’s War” (approximately 81.94 million yuan), and the comedy “Food Drama Attacking the Heart” (approximately 77.66 million yuan), “Cold War II” (approximately 66.24 million yuan) and “Anita Mui” (approximately 62.52 million yuan).

