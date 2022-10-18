Political crackdown on the streets of Manchester, British Prime Minister is deeply worried, MPs call for investigation

On the opening day of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, a number of Hong Kong people were kicked down during protests outside the Chinese Consulate General in Manchester, and some Hong Kong people were dragged into the consulate and beaten. The British Prime Minister’s Office is deeply concerned about the incident, and British MPs have urged an investigation into the incident.

The British Prime Minister’s spokesman said today that “relevant reports are deeply worrying” that Hong Kong pro-democracy demonstrators were beaten at the Chinese consulate in Manchester in northern England.

MPs, including former Conservative leader Ian Duncan Smith, Foreign Affairs Committee chair Alicia Carnes and Catherine West, urged the foreign and home secretary to investigate the incident.

Former Conservative leader Smith tweeted that the government must “demand a formal apology from the Chinese ambassador to the UK”.

“The CCP should not bring their beatings of protesters and suppression of free speech to the streets of the UK,” Kearns said on Twitter. “The Chinese ambassador should be summoned, and if any officials beat protesters, they must be expelled or prosecuted.”

Greater Manchester Police told the outside world that officers had rushed to the scene at the time of the incident. The incident is currently under investigation.

On the first day of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, Hong Kong people organized a peaceful rally in Manchester to “target the regime and surround the Chinese consulate”.

During the protests, several people with protective gear rushed out of the Chinese consulate, snatched huge paintings placed by protesters, and attacked people who were trying to stop them. One of the Hong Kong people was pulled into the consulate and was beaten by many people. Fortunately, the British police rushed into the consulate and rescued him.

It was reported at the scene that Zheng Xiyuan, the consul general of the Chinese Communist Party in Manchester, showed up during the conflict, kicked and beat protesters, and tore down protest signs.

Hong Kong people and organizations in Manchester issued a joint statement on the incident, saying that the incident proves that the CCP’s political oppression knows no borders, and it is even staged on the streets of the United Kingdom.

The statement stated that the violent incident clearly violated the freedom of speech and personal freedom of British citizens and must not be tolerated. It asked the British Foreign Office and Foreign Secretary James Cleverly MP to immediately file a case to investigate whether the staff of the Chinese consulate involved violated British law and international law.

Can’t keep your mouth shut! Independent journalist takes over to write “Annual Report on Freedom of Speech”

The “Annual Report on Freedom of Speech”, published by the Hong Kong Journalists Association for the past 29 years, was written by a group of independent journalists this year, and was recently published overseas by the International Federation of Journalists.

The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) released a report on Hong Kong’s “Freedom of Speech” written by a group of independent journalists last Friday (14th), titled “Stories that cannot be silenced”.

The report consists of 5 chapters, including “Fears Come True”, “National Security Law in Hong Kong Eradicates Hong Kong’s Press Freedom”, “Dissident News Media Emerges But Future Uncertain”, “Court Rules National Security Law Destroys Freedom of Speech” and “The Death of Public Broadcasting”.

In its introduction, the International Federation of Journalists stated that under the threat of the National Security Law, the 30th annual report on freedom of speech in Hong Kong could not be published in Hong Kong. Voice”.

The report mentioned that during the period covered by the report, at least 12 media organizations had ceased operations directly or indirectly due to the implementation of the “Hong Kong National Security Law”, including Hong Kong’s “Apple Daily”, “Zhongxin”, etc., and 10 A journalist and 4 organisations have been prosecuted by the authorities for sedition under the National Security Law or the Criminal Offences Ordinance for their journalism work.

The report described it as “unprecedented in Hong Kong” and “destroyed press freedom in one fell swoop”.

The report also pointed out that at present, some Hong Kong media have moved overseas, and other emerging small media have been established, but it is still unknown whether this model is feasible.

In addition to the suppression of freedom of speech in the media, the report also pointed out that ordinary people in Hong Kong have also been treated extremely badly. It is now considered a crime for citizens to express their opinions only, which has destroyed the once active civic culture of political debate and brought chills. effect.

Finally, IFJ urges the Hong Kong government to legislate to empower citizens to freely access information, and calls on political and social leaders to join forces with the United Nations Human Rights Committee to demand the Hong Kong government to repeal incitement in the Hong Kong National Security Law and the Crimes Ordinance crime.

Lin Yanbang, the former interview director of Stand News, told Free Asia that under the political reality of Hong Kong, “a report that has been published for 29 years and has to be released overseas has already reflected how poor the freedom of speech in Hong Kong is now.”

In response to Free Asia’s enquiry, the chairman of the Hong Kong Journalists Association, Chen Langsheng, said that the Hong Kong Journalists Association was not aware of the report and did not participate in the report.

Since 1993, the Hong Kong Journalists Association has published the Annual Report on Freedom of Speech for the past 29 years. The 29th annual report was published in July last year, with the title “Broken Freedom”, referring to the rapid deterioration of the media environment under the National Security Law, and freedom was destroyed and fragmented. It was the worst year for press freedom in Hong Kong.

Expert analysis of 20 major reports: political and economic services for Beijing

The CCP released its 20th National Congress report a few days ago. Liu Ruishuo, an expert on China in Hong Kong, said that the part of the report involving Hong Kong reflects that Beijing’s policy toward Hong Kong will not change much at this stage, and that political and economic development both serve Beijing.

The 20th National Congress report reiterated the implementation of “one country, two systems”, “implementation of the central government’s overall governance”, “patriots governing Hong Kong”, and “implementation of the legal system for safeguarding national security” in the part concerning Hong Kong.

On the economic front, it mentions resolving “deep-seated contradictions and problems” in economic and social development, developing the “Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area” and supporting “Hong Kong’s integration into national development”.

Liu Ruishuo told the Central News Agency that the report reflects that Hong Kong’s politics, safeguarding national security and economic development are all in the service of Beijing.

However, he pointed out that Beijing’s understanding of “deep-level contradictions” is completely different from that of Hong Kong people, and that “integration into national development” makes it difficult to maintain Hong Kong’s status as an international financial center.

He said that if Beijing does not relax its policy towards Hong Kong in the future, “Hong Kong will be half-dead.”

Regarding whether Hong Kong’s epidemic prevention policy will be further relaxed after the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, such as the implementation of “0+0” entry measures, Liu Ruishuo said that Hong Kong should closely follow Beijing’s “zero” policy. Previously, the Hong Kong establishment hoped that it could be further relaxed, but now it has changed its tune , no one has an answer.

A headhunter company said that, affected by the global economic transformation and epidemic prevention measures, Hong Kong is facing the double blow of “overseas talents are not willing to come” and “local talents are sucked away”.

Christian Brun, co-chief executive of Wellesley, a financial services headhunting firm that moved from Hong Kong to Singapore in March this year, said that social events in 2019 and the implementation of the “Hong Kong National Security Law” in the following year have changed people’s thinking about Hong Kong, coupled with strict epidemic prevention measures This has prompted many people (especially expats) to choose to move to Singapore, and even back to the US, Australia and the UK.

Brun mentioned that some expats have begun to return to Asia recently, but due to macroeconomic and geopolitical factors, as well as the struggle between China and the United States, and the unclear regulatory environment in the mainland’s technology, education and real estate industries, private equity firms are increasingly The more worried about the risks of investing in China, the less talent they want to return to Hong Kong, even if the restrictions on entry and epidemic prevention are gradually lifted, the trend will not be significantly reversed.

In addition, Kwan Junjie, founder and CEO of Ergon, a local human resources consultancy, pointed out that in recent years, few multinational companies have used Hong Kong as their global or regional headquarters. Overseas talents feel that coming to Hong Kong to work will not help their career development, and Hong Kong is facing a “talent shortage”. predicament.

He also revealed that in recent years, due to the strong demand for talents in Singapore, Hong Kong people have been referred to work locally from time to time. Hong Kong people are also willing to go to Singapore because of the ease of adapting to life and the good education and living environment.

The 59th Taiwan Golden Horse Awards will be held on November 19. On the 17th, the conference announced the list of the jury, and the chairman was the famous director Xu Anhua.

The Golden Horse Executive Committee stated that Xu Anhua agreed immediately when he received the invitation, and said, “I would like to continue to serve the film with the greatest enthusiasm for the rest of my life.”

According to the conference, Xu Anhua will lead the Golden Horse actor Zhang Zhen, the Golden Horse actor Gui Lunmei, the billionaire box office director Cheng Weihao, the gold award producer Ye Rufen, the first female best photographer Yu Jingping of the Hong Kong Film Awards, etc., to join the final jury and vote for this year’s Golden Horse Awards. winner.

Xu Anhua has been nominated for the Golden Horse Award seven times, and won the Golden Horse Award for Best Director three times for “A Thousand Words”, “Peach Sister” and “Golden Age”. She was also awarded the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement at the Venice Film Festival in 2020.

In September this year, the Hong Kong Film Industry Association sent a letter to its members, describing the Golden Horse Awards as “increasingly politicized” and urging members to think twice about participating.

Responsible editor: Lin Li