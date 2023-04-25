[Hong Kong News]”Happy Hong Kong” is throwing money and people don’t buy it; revealing the CCP’s senior officials dual passports to go abroad, the birth rate is the lowest in the world Hong Kong people sigh: the last generation | Happy Hong Kong | Hong Kong Theater Day | Huang Yicheng | Dual Nationality | Dual Passports | Rate | Hong Kong | Chairman of the Journalists Association

“Happy Hong Kong” spends a lot of money, netizens don’t buy it

The Hong Kong government announced the launch of the “Happy Hong Kong (Happy Hong Kong)” campaign in the “Budget” earlier. Financial Secretary Chen Maobo held a press conference today (24th) together with the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau and the Home Affairs and Youth Affairs Bureau. details.

“Happy Hong Kong” will start at the end of April and will hold at least 10 events, among which April 29 will be “Hong Kong Cinema Day 2023”. Show movies. A total of 3 food markets are held from the end of April to the beginning of June. The fastest one will be held at the Wanchai Convention and Exhibition this weekend, and all admission is free.

In addition, on 4 Saturday nights in June, Ocean Park will hold “Chill all night”, allowing up to 5,000 visitors to enter the lower park every night. Activities include multimedia light and shadow shows and live entertainment performances; from July 8 to August 6 Every weekend on the 1st, a large-scale sea and land carnival with the Victoria Harbor as the stage will be held at the Wanchai Temporary Waterfront Garden. There will be performances by groups from different parts of the world.

In August, the authorities will also invite the Manchester United U16 football team to play two friendly matches with Hong Kong’s young football elites; in addition, the Science Park will hold a “Happy Hong Kong” market in the same month.

Financial Secretary Chen Maobo said that the initial estimate of the “Happy Hong Kong” event is about 20 million yuan, which is mainly used for preparatory activities, and the food market spends the most. He emphasized that the original intention of the event is to hope that citizens who have been depressed by the CCP virus epidemic for three years can participate in different activities in Hong Kong and have a good time.

He also said that he was not worried that “Happy Hong Kong” would not be as successful as the Victoria Harbor Fest held after SARS in 2003.

The news caused heated discussions on the Internet.

Some netizens said, “A (government) that links happiness with money is like a (what kind of) government it is with the world.” In recent years, people have wondered (why) not being happy, thinking that ordinary (cheap) movies, going to Ocean Park… would be happy. It’s so naive and naive!”

Some netizens also compared the event with Secretary for Security Tang Bingqiang’s “hijacking theory” in today’s parade, questioning “holding large-scale events, why is it risk-free?” Will it be hijacked? Has the theater considered (a) plan in case of being hijacked?” “The crowd will turn into an illegal assembly, and it will be hijacked, dragged (arrested) and sued. I dare not go.”

Some netizens pointed out that all theaters in Hong Kong can enter the theater for only 30 yuan on Saturday, and asked whether they could see “Winnie the Pooh Blood and Honey? The Siege of PolyU?”

Is Hong Kong a revolving door?Net exposure of Chinese and American dual passport tips

It has long been an open secret that senior CCP officials and their family members have passports from multiple countries at the same time, but how do they use the dual passports of the United States and China to enter and leave the country without being noticed by the immigration authorities of the two countries? A few days ago, an insider disclosed the trick.

Huang Yicheng, who was arrested in exile in Shanghai’s “White Paper Movement”, said in a Twitter post a few days ago, “Many Zhao family members in the CCP have both Chinese and American passports, plus a Hong Kong permanent residence. As long as they enter and exit from Hong Kong, both Nationality will not be discovered”, “Meng Wanzhou belongs to this category of people”.

Huang Yicheng explained: “The loophole of Hong Kong’s exit from the border itself is a channel left by the Zhao family of the CCP for themselves, and they just don’t want the leeks to know.”

According to public information, the CCP’s so-called “Nationality Law” clearly stipulates that the authorities do not recognize Chinese citizens as having dual nationality, and that “Chinese citizens who have settled abroad and voluntarily join or acquire foreign nationality will automatically lose their Chinese nationality.”

However, corrupt officials and their families in the CCP have ways to obtain passports from multiple countries, and it is not uncommon for relatives of high-ranking officials to use dual passports to enter and exit the country.

In May 2012, Hong Kong’s “Trends” magazine revealed that in addition to 90% of the Central Committee members, 85% of the Central Committee’s alternate members and 88% of the members of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection have immediate family members who live, live, work or have naturalized in the host country.

The report also cites data from the U.S. government, saying that 75% of the second generation of CCP officials above the ministerial level (including abdicated) have U.S. green cards or citizenship, and 91% of the third generation have U.S. citizenship.

Analysis pointed out that China‘s high-ranking officials let their descendants hold “dual nationality”. On the other hand, senior officials in the CCP system have a more thorough understanding of China‘s latest news, especially the regime crisis and social conflicts. They deeply feel that China is on the verge of unprecedented political and social crises, as well as ecological and food crises, so they choose to let The family members go to the West to enjoy it safely, and they “make money every day” in the corrupt officialdom in the mainland, and are ready to “take the best policy” at any time.

Hong Kong people’s tragic response to the world’s lowest fertility rate

According to a report released by the United Nations Population Fund a few days ago, Hong Kong’s fertility rate ranks among the lowest in the world, and the situation is the worst in 30 years. A column in Ming Pao on the 24th pointed out that Hong Kong’s “low birth rate may not be a problem at all, (because) Hong Kong people don’t need to have children at all.”

“Ming Pao” columnist Zheng Li published an article titled “Zero is enough to show the number” on the 24th.

The article pointed out that many people talked about various reasons for Hong Kong’s low birth rate, including property prices, narrow living environment, high prices, etc. However, these are basically clichés.

Then, the article satirizes some Hong Kong people’s misconceptions about fertility, and concludes that increasing the fertility rate is “not important to Hong Kong”, “If there is no next generation, the next generation will not be harmed, it is better to directly pursue zero fertility rate, or It can save medical expenses. The labor force can be supplemented by foreign labor, and if the rich earn enough money from foreign labor, the whole family will immigrate to Western countries, isn’t that all right?”

The article resonated on the Internet.

Some netizens said, “Explain (why) I want to give birth to a little leek than to be ruled by the Chinese Communist Party, but also to be enslaved by the Communist Party. This generation (is) the last generation.”

Some netizens also said, “There is no harm if there is no birth.”

Another netizen sarcastically said, “It has been 26 years since ‘Return’, and it has been named the most desperate city for young people in the world. China has won again.”

The above responses are similar to the “epic” dialogue between a citizen and the police during the closure of Shanghai last year.

At that time, a young couple whose nucleic acid test was negative was surrounded by a group of policemen named “Dabai”, who forced them to be transported for isolation. The man refused, and “Dabai” threatened, “If you refuse to be transported, you will be punished by public security. In the future, I will influence your three generations!” Unexpectedly, the man replied neither humble nor humble: “This is our last generation, thank you!”

Relevant news was subsequently circulated on the Chinese Internet. Netizens said, “We are the last generation” is a thorough declaration, either this life ends in our generation, or we end in this life.

The Chairman of the Journalists Association, Chan Lang Sing, completed the Oxford Scholars Program and arrived in Hong Kong safely on the afternoon of Sunday (23rd).

Hong Kong media quoted Chen Langsheng as saying that he was very happy to return to Hong Kong, and finally he could clearly see everyone’s appearance. He also said that Zaying has been paying attention to the situation in Hong Kong. “The difficulties faced by the press are not worse than when I left. Fortunately, they are not too bad.”

Chen Langsheng pointed out that it is very meaningful to persist in the operation of the Journalists Association, but many Hong Kong journalists have already left Hong Kong or changed jobs, and the membership of the Journalists Association has dropped to just over 200 recently.

In addition, Chen Langsheng said that during his trip to the UK, he understood that Hong Kong people encountered many difficulties living in foreign countries. “Immigration is not easy.”

Before leaving the UK, Chen Langsheng stated on his personal social platform page, “Hong Kong people and things, and the love and righteousness of the British, all make people reluctant to part with it.”

On September 29 last year, Chen Langsheng went to the Reuters Institute of Oxford University to participate in the “Scholar Program”. Before departure, he was arrested while preparing for an interview outside the MacPherson Stadium, and was formally charged by the police for obstructing official business. The magistrate finally allowed him to leave Hong Kong with 20,000 Hong Kong dollars in cash and a series of bail conditions.

Editor in charge: Lin Li