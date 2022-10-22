Home World Hong Kong policy address: Whether Li Jiachao’s ‘snatching talent’ strategy will work, the business community hopes to fully reopen – BBC News 中文
image source,China News Service

Whether Li Jiachao, a police officer, can handle Hong Kong’s economic development well has attracted much attention.

Hong Kong’s new chief executive, Li Jiachao, delivered his first policy address more than two months after taking office. Except for some lawmakers who questioned that he would not push forward further national security legislation immediately, there was a lot of praise in the Legislative Council.

Li Jiachao first emphasized that in order to seek development, we must first maintain China’s national security, and then admitted that 140,000 laborers had disappeared in the past two years, threatening to “snatch enterprises and talents” on a global scale.

The new chief executive has listed a number of preferential measures for business and talent visas, including the “High-end Talent Pass” for graduates of the world’s top 100 universities, and allowing overseas talents to live in Hong Kong for seven years – that is, after qualifying for permanent residence – You can apply for the return of the extra stamp duty commonly known as “spicy tax” for self-purchasing homes, which is levied by the SAR government to crack down on real estate speculation.

However, amid the praise, foreign chambers of commerce and even Chinese investment banks have expressed their opinions: If the new crown epidemic prevention policy is not withdrawn, talents are reluctant to consider Hong Kong.

