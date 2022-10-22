4 hours ago

news/240/cpsprodpb/EA37/production/_127295995_s634fe78f0cf2c7b409b132e5_1.jpg.webp 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/EA37/production/_127295995_s634fe78f0cf2c7b409b132e5_1.jpg.webp 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/EA37/production/_127295995_s634fe78f0cf2c7b409b132e5_1.jpg.webp 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/EA37/production/_127295995_s634fe78f0cf2c7b409b132e5_1.jpg.webp 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/EA37/production/_127295995_s634fe78f0cf2c7b409b132e5_1.jpg.webp 800w” type=”image/webp” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/> news/240/cpsprodpb/EA37/production/_127295995_s634fe78f0cf2c7b409b132e5_1.jpg 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/EA37/production/_127295995_s634fe78f0cf2c7b409b132e5_1.jpg 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/EA37/production/_127295995_s634fe78f0cf2c7b409b132e5_1.jpg 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/EA37/production/_127295995_s634fe78f0cf2c7b409b132e5_1.jpg 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/EA37/production/_127295995_s634fe78f0cf2c7b409b132e5_1.jpg 800w” type=”image/jpeg” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/> image source,China News Service image caption, Whether Li Jiachao, a police officer, can handle Hong Kong’s economic development well has attracted much attention.

Hong Kong’s new chief executive, Li Jiachao, delivered his first policy address more than two months after taking office. Except for some lawmakers who questioned that he would not push forward further national security legislation immediately, there was a lot of praise in the Legislative Council.

Li Jiachao first emphasized that in order to seek development, we must first maintain China’s national security, and then admitted that 140,000 laborers had disappeared in the past two years, threatening to “snatch enterprises and talents” on a global scale.

The new chief executive has listed a number of preferential measures for business and talent visas, including the “High-end Talent Pass” for graduates of the world’s top 100 universities, and allowing overseas talents to live in Hong Kong for seven years – that is, after qualifying for permanent residence – You can apply for the return of the extra stamp duty commonly known as “spicy tax” for self-purchasing homes, which is levied by the SAR government to crack down on real estate speculation.

However, amid the praise, foreign chambers of commerce and even Chinese investment banks have expressed their opinions: If the new crown epidemic prevention policy is not withdrawn, talents are reluctant to consider Hong Kong.

rave reviews?

Li Jiachao’s first policy address was undoubtedly written in the context of some unfavorable economic data: Financial Secretary Paul Chan warned a month ago that Hong Kong’s fiscal deficit for the 2022-2023 fiscal year will widen from HK$56.3 billion to HK$100 billion (127.39 billion US dollars; 92.313 billion yuan); government financial reserves will further fall to the edge of 800 billion Hong Kong dollars.

The day after the announcement of the policy address, the Census and Statistics Department of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government announced on October 20 that the provisional unemployment rate from July to September 2022 was 3.9%, falling for five consecutive months. Hong Kong media said it was better than market forecasts, but At the same time, economists are quoted as warning that this is only because the reduction in the labor force makes the base smaller, and the decline in the unemployment rate will slow down in the future.

After the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) epidemic, “grabbing enterprises and talents” is eager to revive the economy, Li Jiachao said at a press conference after reading the policy address, such as “high-end talent pass”, those who have been approved can come to Hong Kong Find a job slowly.

Li Jiachao said: “We have ordered to recruit 35,000 talents every year. I personally think it should be able to reach it, and I also believe that if there are other developments, it will be able to attract more than 35,000 talents.”

“I think his policy is to overhaul our outdated immigration policy,” Ip Lau Suk-yee, convenor of the Hong Kong SAR’s Executive Council and a member of the Legislative Council, told the BBC.

Ye Liu Shuyi, who was the director of immigration, said: “We no longer require companies to recruit only for individual companies (outside), we open the door to people with sufficient qualifications, good academic qualifications, and earn manager-level wages, and we do not. There will be a requirement that designated businesses must recruit a certain percentage of local employees. Our policy is more aggressive than before.”

“I’m confident they (recruitment policies) will have the desired effect.”

Yet even as pro-establishment parties and independent lawmakers, who overwhelmingly control the Legislative Council, applaud the policy address, the business community has reservations about it.

news/240/cpsprodpb/08DD/production/_127296220_gettyimages-1434718560.jpg.webp 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/08DD/production/_127296220_gettyimages-1434718560.jpg.webp 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/08DD/production/_127296220_gettyimages-1434718560.jpg.webp 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/08DD/production/_127296220_gettyimages-1434718560.jpg.webp 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/08DD/production/_127296220_gettyimages-1434718560.jpg.webp 800w” type=”image/webp” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/> news/240/cpsprodpb/08DD/production/_127296220_gettyimages-1434718560.jpg 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/08DD/production/_127296220_gettyimages-1434718560.jpg 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/08DD/production/_127296220_gettyimages-1434718560.jpg 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/08DD/production/_127296220_gettyimages-1434718560.jpg 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/08DD/production/_127296220_gettyimages-1434718560.jpg 800w” type=”image/jpeg” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/> image source,China News Service image caption, The Li Jiachao government has set an annual salary threshold of HK$2.5 million for the “High-end Talent Pass”.

For example, Shi Yongqing, the founder of Centaline Real Estate, a well-known real estate agency, praised in an interview with Hong Kong cable TV that the SAR government “seems to be doing a lot more than before”, but when talking about the HK$30 billion “co-investment fund”, he said, “This government actually ( investment),” and commented on the annual salary threshold of 2.5 million Hong Kong dollars for the “High-end Talent Pass”: “2.5 million is a high salary in Hong Kong… Now the threshold is set too high.”

Shi Yongqing said: “Nine out of ten have failed, so how can we grab it? I personally prefer to set it lower. In fact, an annual salary of 1 million is considered a high-end talent in Hong Kong.”

Yan Baogang, the front desk officer of Hong Kong Cable TV Finance and Economics, commented on his blog: “The annual salary of 2.5 million means that the monthly salary is as high as 210,000 yuan. This threshold is higher than expected. I am afraid that it is to avoid ‘taking the jobs of Hong Kong people’ for the population.” See also Usa: Trump cancels the press conference in Florida on January 6. "I'll speak on the 15th in Arizona"

“However, this high threshold is compared with the ‘overseas network and professional visa’ recently introduced by Singapore, which requires a monthly salary of about 30,000 Singapore dollars (Singapore dollars), or about 168,000 Hong Kong dollars, and the visa period is five years, which is significantly longer than Hong Kong’s two years. winning.”

news/240/cpsprodpb/56FD/production/_127296222_xxjpsgc007139_20220816_pepfn0a001.jpg.webp 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/56FD/production/_127296222_xxjpsgc007139_20220816_pepfn0a001.jpg.webp 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/56FD/production/_127296222_xxjpsgc007139_20220816_pepfn0a001.jpg.webp 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/56FD/production/_127296222_xxjpsgc007139_20220816_pepfn0a001.jpg.webp 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/56FD/production/_127296222_xxjpsgc007139_20220816_pepfn0a001.jpg.webp 800w” type=”image/webp” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/> news/240/cpsprodpb/56FD/production/_127296222_xxjpsgc007139_20220816_pepfn0a001.jpg 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/56FD/production/_127296222_xxjpsgc007139_20220816_pepfn0a001.jpg 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/56FD/production/_127296222_xxjpsgc007139_20220816_pepfn0a001.jpg 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/56FD/production/_127296222_xxjpsgc007139_20220816_pepfn0a001.jpg 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/56FD/production/_127296222_xxjpsgc007139_20220816_pepfn0a001.jpg 800w” type=”image/jpeg” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/> image source,Xinhua image caption, The preferential policies for talent visas will also apply to young people who have graduated from Hong Kong institutions in the “Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area”.

The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) commented that the “High-end Talent Pass” is aimed at people who have already had a lot of freedom in employment and immigration, and unless these people are interested in starting a business, they tend to find a job first and then transfer. To develop in Hong Kong, especially considering the high cost of living here.

Bill Lee, director of operations for Asian recruitment website JobsDB Hong Kong, believes that Li Jiachao’s proposal to set up a “specialty group for attracting investment and talent” without the need for local employers to prove that they cannot find suitable candidates locally before recruiting overseas An Inspirational Beginning”, which meets the needs of employers and helps recruit the right talent for Hong Kong.

However, Lee Jung Hoon also said in an interview with BBC Chinese: “It is equally important to retain local talent. The reason I say this is because 45% of respondents in our latest salary trend survey said they would consider or are actively preparing to immigrate overseas. Jobs. 63% of those are at the director, vice president or chief executive (CEO) level.”

Li Jiachao was also pressed on this point when he met with reporters after the report was read out. Li Jiachao said: “You can see that in my “Policy Address”, there are different areas of education. First, we emphasize post-secondary education, how to enable local people to have appropriate education in this area.”

“Second, we have vocational education, which is to nurture local talents, as well as some different plans to keep them in Hong Kong. We have added courses, funding, and qualification ladders, so that different people can develop in Hong Kong according to their actual conditions. Having a successful career or pursuing a dream according to one’s own ideals shows that we attach great importance to the training of local talents and the retention of talents.”

news/240/cpsprodpb/A51D/production/_127296224_s633c06f10cf2c7b409a4dfec_1.jpg.webp 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/A51D/production/_127296224_s633c06f10cf2c7b409a4dfec_1.jpg.webp 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/A51D/production/_127296224_s633c06f10cf2c7b409a4dfec_1.jpg.webp 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/A51D/production/_127296224_s633c06f10cf2c7b409a4dfec_1.jpg.webp 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/A51D/production/_127296224_s633c06f10cf2c7b409a4dfec_1.jpg.webp 800w” type=”image/webp” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/> news/240/cpsprodpb/A51D/production/_127296224_s633c06f10cf2c7b409a4dfec_1.jpg 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/A51D/production/_127296224_s633c06f10cf2c7b409a4dfec_1.jpg 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/A51D/production/_127296224_s633c06f10cf2c7b409a4dfec_1.jpg 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/A51D/production/_127296224_s633c06f10cf2c7b409a4dfec_1.jpg 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/A51D/production/_127296224_s633c06f10cf2c7b409a4dfec_1.jpg 800w” type=”image/jpeg” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/> image source,China News Service image caption, Most Hong Kong industries have to prove that they cannot recruit locally before they can bring in overseas talent.

Vicki Fan, CEO of human resources consultancy Mercer Hong Kong, also agreed with Li Jiachao’s statement in the policy address that recruiting talent is Hong Kong’s current top challenge and requires immediate and transformative efforts to address it. Among the measures that she sees as particularly notable include allowing employers in designated industries to bypass the requirement to recruit local employees first, easing the employment period for non-local university graduates to stay in Hong Kong to two years, and suspending the existing “Quality Talent Admission Scheme” quota.

But Fan Changpi told BBC Chinese: “Extending only six months of visas (from 18 months) for graduates from the world’s top universities may not make a big difference in attracting them to come and take root, especially when the world is turning to them. wave.”

“Similarly, limiting stamp duty refunds to foreign buyers of Hong Kong property to seven years has had mixed results, as it could mean higher down payments for potential talent and buyers of owner-occupied properties.”

Refunding the “spicy tax” is one of the many policy proposals with immediate effect, and it seems to have received the most attention because of its involvement in the real estate market. This involves a 15% “Additional Stamp Duty”, also known as “Double Stamp Duty” (DSD), and a 15% “Buyer’s Stamp Duty” (BSD).

news/240/cpsprodpb/F33D/production/_127296226_gettyimages-1231210402.jpg.webp 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/F33D/production/_127296226_gettyimages-1231210402.jpg.webp 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/F33D/production/_127296226_gettyimages-1231210402.jpg.webp 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/F33D/production/_127296226_gettyimages-1231210402.jpg.webp 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/F33D/production/_127296226_gettyimages-1231210402.jpg.webp 800w” type=”image/webp” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/> news/240/cpsprodpb/F33D/production/_127296226_gettyimages-1231210402.jpg 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/F33D/production/_127296226_gettyimages-1231210402.jpg 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/F33D/production/_127296226_gettyimages-1231210402.jpg 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/F33D/production/_127296226_gettyimages-1231210402.jpg 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/F33D/production/_127296226_gettyimages-1231210402.jpg 800w” type=”image/jpeg” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/> image source,AFP image caption, Many investment banks are attractive enough to allow foreign talents to apply for home ownership tax rebates after they have lived for seven years.

Shi Yongqing of Centaline Real Estate said bluntly: “Maybe the down payment is only 10% or 20% of the house price, and the stamp duty is paid 30%, which is a big burden for some people. And you want me to pay first and become a permanent resident in the future. I just got it back, not everyone has the financial capacity, I don’t think the effect is too big.” See also Ukraine latest news. Rotating blackouts introduced in the Kiev region, internet problems

Morgan Stanley, an American investment bank commonly known as “Morgan Stanley” in the financial world, also gave a similar view to Shi Yongqing, citing data from Centaline Real Estate, saying that between 2012 and 2019, mainland Chinese buyers accounted for newly completed real estate in Hong Kong 22% of transactions, but since the introduction of “buyer’s stamp duty” in the fourth quarter of 2012, the proportion of mainland buyers has dropped to 13%.

Hannah Jeong, head of Hong Kong valuation and consulting services at Colliers International, a multinational real estate service provider, commented that refunding the “spicy tax” is a petty profit and “not necessarily helpful” in revitalizing Hong Kong’s residential market . Colliers Hong Kong also predicts that Hong Kong’s housing market will maintain a negative growth rate of 5% to 10% in 2023 due to the high exchange rate of the Hong Kong dollar, further interest rate hikes and slow economic recovery.

Research reports from Shanghai-based investment banks Haitong International and Bank of Communications International also questioned the unattractiveness of the tax rebate arrangement. Among them, Haitong International believes that its impact remains to be seen, and maintains its forecast that Hong Kong housing prices will fall by 8% year-on-year in 2023; BOCOM International believes that only cash-rich buyers can benefit, and estimates that Hong Kong housing prices will fall by at least 5% in the next six to 12 months. .

What talents Li Jiachao’s measures will attract has also attracted attention. In a statement to the BBC Chinese, David Graham, president of the British Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong, said: “We believe there are three key industries with talent shortages: fintech, cross-border and Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area experts, and ESG (environmental, social and governance) – which are critical for Hong Kong to embrace a new chapter that is more connected and more in line with global sustainability.”

“While Hong Kong has extraordinary talent in traditional fields such as finance and engineering, what the future needs is interdisciplinary skills and a deep understanding of multiple jurisdictions,” said Dai Linhan.

New crown “dynamic clearing” becomes resistance

Regardless of whether they agree with Li Jiachao’s policy of attracting investment and talent, many stakeholders believe that the withdrawal of the new crown epidemic prevention measures is indispensable for these measures to work. Both Dai Linhan, President of the British Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong, and Weng Yideng, President of the American Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong, made this point.

In a statement sent to the BBC in Chinese, Weng Yideng said, “The restrictions related to the new crown still exist, and the speed of withdrawal is not fast enough, which is disappointing.” Failure to fully withdraw the new crown anti-epidemic measures hinders the flow of tourists and businesses, and is not conducive to the development of Hong Kong into China. “Super Contacts” with countries around the world.

Perry Wong, managing director of the China research department of the Milken Institute, an international think tank in California, commented to the BBC that Li Jiachao insisted that the existing policies are effective, and the government will “adjust and optimize according to the actual situation and changes of the epidemic. measures”, which is one reason that has stymied Hong Kong’s development over the past year and a half.

Huang Huayue, who lives in Hong Kong, told the BBC: “If we look at some statistics, most of the people who left Hong Kong have left between the beginning of this year and now. I think many parts of the world have opened up, but Hong Kong is not. I Many foreign colleagues have left because of this.”

news/240/cpsprodpb/1415D/production/_127296228_070542.2022-09-26t070458z_63367688_rc2tow9qvlkr_rtrmadp_3_health-coronavirus-hongkong.jpg.webp 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/1415D/production/_127296228_070542.2022-09-26t070458z_63367688_rc2tow9qvlkr_rtrmadp_3_health-coronavirus-hongkong.jpg.webp 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/1415D/production/_127296228_070542.2022-09-26t070458z_63367688_rc2tow9qvlkr_rtrmadp_3_health-coronavirus-hongkong.jpg.webp 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/1415D/production/_127296228_070542.2022-09-26t070458z_63367688_rc2tow9qvlkr_rtrmadp_3_health-coronavirus-hongkong.jpg.webp 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/1415D/production/_127296228_070542.2022-09-26t070458z_63367688_rc2tow9qvlkr_rtrmadp_3_health-coronavirus-hongkong.jpg.webp 800w” type=”image/webp” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/> news/240/cpsprodpb/1415D/production/_127296228_070542.2022-09-26t070458z_63367688_rc2tow9qvlkr_rtrmadp_3_health-coronavirus-hongkong.jpg 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/1415D/production/_127296228_070542.2022-09-26t070458z_63367688_rc2tow9qvlkr_rtrmadp_3_health-coronavirus-hongkong.jpg 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/1415D/production/_127296228_070542.2022-09-26t070458z_63367688_rc2tow9qvlkr_rtrmadp_3_health-coronavirus-hongkong.jpg 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/1415D/production/_127296228_070542.2022-09-26t070458z_63367688_rc2tow9qvlkr_rtrmadp_3_health-coronavirus-hongkong.jpg 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/1415D/production/_127296228_070542.2022-09-26t070458z_63367688_rc2tow9qvlkr_rtrmadp_3_health-coronavirus-hongkong.jpg 800w” type=”image/jpeg” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/> image source,Reuters image caption, Hong Kong’s entry and epidemic prevention measures have been relaxed to “0+3”, but travelers are still required to undergo regular testing.

The Li Jiachao government relaxed entry quarantine measures at the end of September, changing from “3+4” – three days of hotel quarantine from the day of entry into Hong Kong from a foreign country or Taiwan, followed by four days of self-medical monitoring – to “0+3”. But the business community believes that it is still not enough, including Chen Zhisi, a well-known figure in Hong Kong’s insurance industry. See also It is reported online that a 1-year-old baby spends RMB 550,000 in hospital for 4 days. Why can't he use medical insurance? (Picture) |Gu Wangqin China | Social Status

Chen Zhisi published a signed article in the “South China Morning Post” saying: “The current government has made relatively rapid progress in promoting the entry of tourists without hotel quarantine. I applaud for this, but I still think that the epidemic has reached this stage, and we should move to a comprehensive and unconditional” Zero’ policy. I’m talking about no quarantine, no medical surveillance, and more importantly, no testing.”

“Even ‘0+0’ cooperation in testing will only appeal to Hong Kong people and those who wish to visit relatives and friends in Hong Kong, and will not attract the majority of tourists and businesses, who have to bear the risk of being tested for COVID-19. The risk of not being able to enter workplaces and restaurants with a positive test.”

“Whether this is true or false, people have long avoided Hong Kong because of the threat of being sent to the notorious Penny’s Bay confinement.”

The well-known descendant of overseas Chinese in Thailand was the convener of the Executive Council of the previous Carrie Lam administration. Within the pro-establishment political camp, there has also been a clear call for the Hong Kong SAR government not to continue to follow the “dynamic zero” policy of mainland China.

news/240/cpsprodpb/7B51/production/_127296513_gettyimages-1244074015.jpg.webp 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/7B51/production/_127296513_gettyimages-1244074015.jpg.webp 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/7B51/production/_127296513_gettyimages-1244074015.jpg.webp 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/7B51/production/_127296513_gettyimages-1244074015.jpg.webp 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/7B51/production/_127296513_gettyimages-1244074015.jpg.webp 800w” type=”image/webp” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/> news/240/cpsprodpb/7B51/production/_127296513_gettyimages-1244074015.jpg 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/7B51/production/_127296513_gettyimages-1244074015.jpg 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/7B51/production/_127296513_gettyimages-1244074015.jpg 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/7B51/production/_127296513_gettyimages-1244074015.jpg 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/7B51/production/_127296513_gettyimages-1244074015.jpg 800w” type=”image/jpeg” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/> image source,AFP image caption, The COVID-19 outbreak has severely impacted Hong Kong’s retail market.

Robyn Mak, a writer for Reuters Breakingviews, pointed out that medical experts have long pointed out that the “0+3” measures are ineffective, and a poll released by the Hong Kong Investment Funds Association in August showed that two-thirds of the Respondents find it “difficult” or “extremely difficult” to attract and retain talent in global and regional roles, and more than half have moved to add staff elsewhere. The recruitment measures proposed by Li Jiachao can only be said to be “small repairs and small supplements”.

Li Zhengxun, Operations Director of JobsDB Hong Kong, commented on BBC Chinese that “0+3” so that further lifting of restrictions will undoubtedly attract more overseas talents to Hong Kong. It can be said that the direction is correct, but ultimately it depends on personal considerations.

Lee Jung-hoon said, “The location and type of work that talents look for depends a lot on their needs and considerations in their career development stage. A new graduate may seek more aggressive growth opportunities, a high-end talent with a family may Will look for flexibility, mobility and work-life balance.”

Mercer Hong Kong’s Fan Changpin also believes that if the Hong Kong government can respond to popular expectations and set a timetable for the withdrawal of the new crown epidemic prevention regulations, it will further enhance Hong Kong’s attractiveness to international talents.

Her remarks are in line with those of the Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce. “To effectively boost the economy and tell the story of Hong Kong, the General Chamber of Commerce hopes that the government can announce the roadmap for lifting the restrictions related to epidemic prevention as soon as possible, so that citizens and businesses can return to normal,” said the statement of the General Chamber of Commerce.

news/240/cpsprodpb/C971/production/_127296515_xxjpsgc007383_20220412_pepfn0a001.jpg.webp 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/C971/production/_127296515_xxjpsgc007383_20220412_pepfn0a001.jpg.webp 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/C971/production/_127296515_xxjpsgc007383_20220412_pepfn0a001.jpg.webp 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/C971/production/_127296515_xxjpsgc007383_20220412_pepfn0a001.jpg.webp 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/C971/production/_127296515_xxjpsgc007383_20220412_pepfn0a001.jpg.webp 800w” type=”image/webp” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/> news/240/cpsprodpb/C971/production/_127296515_xxjpsgc007383_20220412_pepfn0a001.jpg 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/C971/production/_127296515_xxjpsgc007383_20220412_pepfn0a001.jpg 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/C971/production/_127296515_xxjpsgc007383_20220412_pepfn0a001.jpg 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/C971/production/_127296515_xxjpsgc007383_20220412_pepfn0a001.jpg 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/C971/production/_127296515_xxjpsgc007383_20220412_pepfn0a001.jpg 800w” type=”image/jpeg” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/> image source,Xinhua image caption, Hong Kong still partially follows China’s “dynamic clearing” policy.

But it still seems far-fetched for Hong Kong not to follow China’s national policy. Legislative Council member Li Huiqiong, chairman of the Democratic Alliance for Betterment of Hong Kong, the largest party in Hong Kong’s pro-establishment faction, told the BBC: “My humble opinion is that this is an important policy that every provincial and regional authority should follow, and it will not hinder the need for economic recovery at all. This policy Whether and how long it should continue depends on our progress against this global plague.”

Hong Kong columnist Ren Shuli of Bloomberg Opinion commented to the BBC that it is necessary for Hong Kong to adhere to the “two systems” in the “one country, two systems” principle – China must maintain a “dynamic zero” and Hong Kong must be open to the world.

“China’s political system is very different from Hong Kong’s. The Hong Kong authorities have also tried their best to maintain a certain degree of autonomy and have an independent financial budget. I hope the Hong Kong government can maintain it.”

The impact of the national security law

image source,EPA image caption, In his report to the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee and Chinese President Xi Jinping said that Hong Kong should “promote Hong Kong into a new stage from chaos to governance to governance and prosperity.”

According to tradition, after delivering the policy address, the Chief Executive of Hong Kong must attend the Q&A and beacon programmes (phone-in programmes) broadcast by various radio and television stations in Hong Kong. In the program on October 20, a call from a citizen surnamed He attracted the attention of other media.

The Mr. Ho described that the government caused the departure of talents from Hong Kong, and the reason behind it “everyone knows well…it is tyranny that is fiercer than tigers.”

Li Jiachao only responded to Mr. He’s question about the mainland’s unwillingness to clear customs with Hong Kong, but did not respond to “tyranny is tougher than tigers”, and Mr. He did not explicitly say what policies “tyranny is tougher than tigers” refer to.

But the immigration wave that has emerged since 2020 has been widely described as being related to Beijing’s enactment of the Hong Kong National Security Law in June 2020, which includes the British National (Overseas) visa (BNO visa) established by the UK in response to this.

image source,SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images image caption, After the promulgation of the “Hong Kong National Security Law”, a new wave of immigration has emerged in Hong Kong.

Some activists directly compared Li Jiachao’s “snatching talent” policy with political issues.Wang Songlian, senior researcher in China at Human Rights Watchwrote on Twitter: “After using the draconian Hong Kong National Security Law to imprison, exile, and drive out talented people — teachers, lawyers, nurses — the Hong Kong government says it wants to ‘attract talent’.”

Former pro-democracy district councillor, POLIS at Leeds Shelter FellowshipWu Kuntai’s criticism: “The relevant policy has relaxed the regulations for graduates of many Hong Kong universities in China (mainland) to work in Hong Kong, and another policy to face China is packaged as an international talent issue.”

Financial blogger Yan Baogang commented: “The government has no idea about the loss of local talents, and even, in the name of national education, ‘semi-forced’ parents of students in public-funded schools to participate in one or more activities related to national education every year. , which means that more parents will leave Hong Kong with their children in disguise, and robbing talents is actually ‘exchange blood’, leaving no one on the island.”

image source,Reuters image caption, Activists have questioned that the new policy of “grabbing talent” is aimed at bringing in more mainland Chinese professionals.

“The source of (talents) is not our main consideration. Many of our systems are fully aligned with international standards and levels. This is our advantage, so our focus is actually on the world.”

In response to the argument that the “Hong Kong National Security Law” has made Hong Kong no longer livable, Executive Council Convenor Ye Liu Shuyi retorted in an interview with the BBC: “The number of people affected by the “Hong Kong National Security Law” is really limited… Hong Kong media and individuals can criticize The government, even making cynical remarks. Our fundamental freedoms are not affected in the slightest.”

But the idea of ​​”exchange blood” is not only talked about by the non-establishment camp. Liu Fufeng, deputy director of the Hong Kong Mesoscopic Research Institute and former commentary director of the Beijing-controlled Hong Kong Ta Kung Pao, said in a headline on a mainland Chinese news website a month ago: People like Huang (close to democracy) are even active people in gang violence (the pro-Beijing camp’s term for anti-government demonstrations). These people immigrating is a good thing for Hong Kong, they stay in Hong Kong with a view to the country’s efforts to stop violence against Hong Kong With strong dissatisfaction with chaos, with strong dissatisfaction with the National Security Law for Hong Kong, and with strong resistance to Hong Kong’s integration into the overall development of the country, I am not sure what to do if I have a chance.”

“Cities like Hong Kong have always undergone a change of personnel structure at a certain stage of development. Some people leave, some people come, and they will be full of vitality. In the future, it will be a good time for mainland talents to come to Hong Kong for development!”

image source,SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images image caption, Some pro-establishment figures stress that Hong Kong still enjoys all kinds of freedoms.

“The concerns surrounding the National Security Law for Hong Kong are not new,” Mercer Hong Kong chief executive Frank Fan told the BBC’s Chinese commentary. “While this may affect some people’s decision-making process, Hong Kong still offers many opportunities that can positively impact individuals. things, including opportunities, lifestyles, access to things and cultural atmosphere. The measures proposed on Wednesday (the policy address) can provide additional incentives for those who are hesitant.”

“We’re talking about very high-end financial talent, but unfortunately China’s stock and bond markets are heading for a bear market, and Hong Kong is not as attractive as it used to be,” Shuli Ren, a Bloomberg Opinion columnist, told the BBC.