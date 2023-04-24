Hong Kong pop music: “sound” is endless_Guangming.com

Author: Wu Chen

In the spring of 2023, everything will recover. At this time, going to a concert has become the best choice for many people. As the center of Asian pop culture, Hong Kong will naturally not miss this wave of upsurge. On April 7th, a concert called “Pop Sounds” was held in Hong Kong, which opened the prelude to the first “Hong Kong Pop Culture Festival”. Those fashion-conscious eyes are drawn to Hong Kong.

This is an ingenious concert. The performers on the stage are all young people, but most of the repertoire they sang is the golden songs of the 1980s and 1990s. When some of these songs became popular all over the country, these young people even Not yet born. This is a concert that spans time and space. The pop vane of Hong Kong in the new era pays tribute to the golden age of Hong Kong pop music through songs. In the cheers and applause of the audience, it is full of nostalgia for the booming era of Hong Kong music, and Vision for the future of music in Hong Kong.

In 2007, at the cultural gala celebrating the 10th anniversary of Hong Kong’s return to China, (from left) Andy Lau, Aaron Kwok, Liming and Jacky Cheung sang together.

Wong Zhan called “Cause of Laughter” a watershed in Hong Kong pop music.

“Goodbye Ideal” is the first Cantonese album released by the Beyond band themselves.

Anita Mui and Leslie Cheung are witnesses of the golden age of the Hong Kong Philharmonic, and the works of singers of their generation are also youthful memories in the hearts of countless Hong Kong Philharmonic fans.

Hong Kong music born with pride

In the 1970s, the development of labor-intensive processing industries drove Hong Kong’s economy to take off, and also made Hong Kong one of the “Asian Tigers”. The economic development brought confidence to Hong Kong residents, and also prompted Hong Kong residents to dare to express their true feelings Dare to praise my hometown, and these hymns must be sung loudly in Hong Kong’s own language.

In the early 1970s, Xu Guanjie, who later became famous in the music world, was only a young man in his twenties. After releasing many English songs, he realized that ABCD could not sing the Hong Kong that he was proud of, so he tried to sing in Cantonese. Reinvent a new kind of pop music. It just so happened that his brother Xu Guanwen came back from an overseas trip. The scenery along the way did not make him happy, but made the wanderer miss his hometown even more. The two brothers coincided with each other, so the song “Iron Tower Lingyun” was born: “Iron Tower Lingyun can’t see the face of happy people / Fuji stands tall and can’t hear tourists’ laughter / Statue of Liberty is in the fog in the distance / Mountains and rivers are far away Embracing / Dots of phosphorescent light on the shore of Sandal Island / How can it be as good as the fishing lights in the other country…” No matter how beautiful the foreign country is, it is only the scenery along the way, and the hometown, even though it is far away, must be the only place of peace of mind.

After “The Iron Tower Lingyun” was first sung in 1971, it not only became popular, but also opened up an era of Cantonese pop songs. It touched the love of countless Hong Kong people for their hometown, and also inspired the pride of Hong Kong residents in Cantonese. After Xu Guanjie, musicians including Wenna Band and Lin Zixiang joined the creation and singing team of Cantonese pop songs one after another, and found their own direction. Hong Kong pop music flourished in a short period of time. In Asia and even on the other side of the ocean, Hong Kong pop music has caused a huge sensation. It has carried the pride of Hong Kong people since its birth, and behind this pride is the strong cultural centripetal force of the Chinese nation.

Twenty years of star-studded music scene

Hong Kong’s pop music industry has taken off, and Hong Kong people who are good at management have also turned music into a new industry in a very short period of time. Since the end of the 1970s, various singing competitions have emerged in an endless stream, and a large number of outstanding singers have emerged from these competitions, many of whom are familiar to the present day. During this period, the “Amateur Singing Contest in the 18 Districts of Hong Kong” and the “Rookie Singing Contest” held by Hong Kong TVB became “two cradles of the Hong Kong music scene”. Just one example may illustrate the weight of these two events: In 1984, the champion of the first “Amateur Singing Competition in the 18 Districts of Hong Kong” was Jacky Cheung.

Almost at the same time, the Hong Kong Coliseum was also completed in Hung Hom. The growing Hong Kong pop music found its “base” here. Looking at Hong Kong at that time, there was no place more suitable for holding concerts than here. On the high platform , Under the spotlight, singers become the focus of the world‘s attention at this moment, their every move, every frown and smile will be infinitely magnified by the lens, this may be the best interpretation of the word “star”. Many singers are proud to hold a concert in “Hung Hom”, and the singers who have been tested by the audience here are undoubtedly worthy of the title of star.

From the 1980s to the 1990s, Hong Kong pop music was engaged in an invisible war. Generations of stars alternated between old and new. You sing and I come on stage. Hong Kong pop music has already broken through the category of “music” and has become an active stage play that touches thousands of hearts. The addition of social elements has enriched the content of Hong Kong pop music. It is no exaggeration to say that these twenty The Hong Kong music scene in 1990 is largely a microcosm of Hong Kong society.

The emergence of the “Four Heavenly Kings” brought the peak moment of Hong Kong pop music, and the “Four Heavenly Kings” went north to seek development around 2000, which also drew the curtain on the Hong Kong pop music festival in the past two decades. This is the inevitable result of the rapid economic development of the Mainland. But in any case, those stars that once shined are still hanging high in people’s hearts. After many years, people are still singing their songs, relishing their stories, and telling the splendor and brilliance to the younger generation.

Integration Creates a New Glory for HK Phil

Some people say that the charm of the Hong Kong Philharmonic lies in its reference to traditional Chinese ditties; some say that the charm of the Hong Kong Philharmonic lies in its learning of foreign music; The reason is that it portrays the joys, sorrows, sorrows and joys of Hong Kong people’s daily life. In fact, these statements are correct. The charm of Hong Kong Philharmonic lies in the fact that it uses Cantonese rhythms to sing the great era that integrates the past and the present, and connects China and foreign countries. After 20 or 30 years, Hong Kong pop music may have its ups and downs, but it will not become obsolete, as evidenced by the fact that we are still listening to this music today. And when the hustle and bustle of the world that once covered the musical notes fades away, people’s love for Hong Kong Philharmonic will be more pure than before.

The famous Hong Kong musician Huang Zhan once predicted in his doctoral dissertation that an important factor restricting Hong Kong pop music in the future is its Cantonese dialect, and its future outlet lies in the broader domestic Mandarin music market.

Huang Zhan’s prediction is correct. On the one hand, with the prosperity and maturity of the mainland music market, Hong Kong pop music has begun to move closer to the mainland market, and has made major changes in both style and content; on the other hand, many pop music in the mainland Musicians who are unique in the music market also grew up listening to Hong Kong pop music. In their understanding of music, the spirit of the golden age of Hong Kong pop music was integrated.

Hong Kong pop music has not declined, but has achieved greater prosperity through integration with mainland music. (Wu Chen)

[

责编：刘冰雅 ]