Hong Kong Property Sales Decline for Three Consecutive Months, but Experts Predict Reversal in New Market

Hong Kong property sales have experienced a decline for three consecutive months, according to the Land Registry of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government. In June 2023, a total of 4,777 building sales contracts were registered, marking a 9.6% decrease from the previous month.

Residential property sales contracts accounted for 3,613 of the total, a 9.7% decrease from the previous month. The total value of residential property sales contracts amounted to 33.6 billion Hong Kong dollars, an 8.6% decrease from the previous month.

Chen Haichao, head of the research department of Ricage Real Estate in Hong Kong, attributed these statistics to the property market’s situation from mid-May to early June. He explained that the market was cautious due to the anticipated changes in interest rates in mid-June. Both developers and buyers adopted a more cautious approach. Additionally, disagreements between buyers and sellers of second-hand housing further contributed to the decrease in sales registrations.

The total value of all building sales contracts in June amounted to 39.7 billion Hong Kong dollars, reflecting an 11% decline from the previous month. The non-residential market experienced a similar slump, with the overall decline in industrial and commercial shops and parking spaces dragging down the number of non-residential property registrations.

Chen Haichao believes that the current phase of the Hong Kong property market is one of consolidation. Despite the suspension of interest rate hikes by the United States and Hong Kong in mid-June, the potential for future interest rate increases has made buyers more cautious. As a result, the overall volume of building transaction registrations continued to shrink in June. However, Haichao anticipates the emergence of a new market to reverse this decline. He predicts that the number of building transaction registrations will pick up in August.