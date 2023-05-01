Hong Kong Raises Statutory Minimum Wage to HK$40 an Hour – Xinhua English.news.cn

The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government announced on the 1st that starting from that day, the legal minimum wage in Hong Kong will be raised from HK$37.5 per hour to HK$40 per hour.

According to the “Minimum Wage Ordinance” in Hong Kong, whether employees are monthly wages, daily wages, hourly wages, piece wages, long-term workers, temporary workers, full-time or part-time employees, and whether they are employed under a continuous contract under the “Employment Ordinance” Minimum wage guarantee.

It is reported that employees with disabilities are also protected by the statutory minimum wage. The Minimum Wage Ordinance provides special arrangements for them to choose to undergo a productivity assessment to determine whether they should be paid no less than the statutory minimum wage, or be paid according to their productivity. salary.

In addition, the “Employment Ordinance” stipulates that the monthly amount limit for employers to record the total working hours of employees will be raised from HK$15,300 to HK$16,300 from that date.

(Article Source:xinhuanet）