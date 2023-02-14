Hong Kong rescue team Turkey rescued 4 survivors Li Jiachao: very proud

China News Agency, Hong Kong, February 14 (Reporter Zeng Ping) The Hong Kong rescue team has assisted in the rescue of four survivors in the earthquake-stricken area of ​​Turkey so far. The Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Lee Ka-chao, said on the 14th that he is very proud of this and will continue to provide rescue services. Cheer up the team.

Li Jiachao made the above statement when he met the media before attending the executive meeting that day.

Li Jiachao said that members of the Hong Kong rescue team worked tirelessly to assist in the rescue work in the earthquake-stricken areas of Turkey. The 59 members of the rescue team braved the cold weather and the threat of aftershocks to save lives. So far, they have assisted in the rescue of 4 survivors in the disaster area. Very encouraging, and I admire the unremitting efforts of the rescue team.

“As the Chief Executive and the former Secretary of Security, I am very proud of the rescue team, and the people of Hong Kong are also proud of the rescue team.” Li Jiachao said that we will work together to fully support the rescue team and continue to cheer for them. Keep yourself safe.

Li Jiachao mentioned that the SAR government has collected a batch of post-disaster emergency supplies with a total value of about 30 million Hong Kong dollars, including tents, heaters and other warm items, medical supplies such as medicines, and support items such as instruments. will be sent to the disaster area.

In addition, Li Jiachao said that a total of more than 100 tons of non-governmental materials donated by Hong Kong citizens have been transported to Turkey on the evening of the 13th for emergency use. The SAR government has contacted non-government organizations to call for a joint response to this charitable act. The Disaster Relief Fund Committee of the Special Administrative Region Government is also ready to process any applications from relief organizations in a timely manner and approve them as soon as possible.