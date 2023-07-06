Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government Condemns International Criticism of National Security Department Actions

Hong Kong Government Strongly Opposes Criticism of National Security Department’s Actions

According to the website of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government, the government strongly opposed and condemned any other country, organization, and politician on July 6th for their irresponsible comments regarding the actions of the National Security Department of the Hong Kong Police Force. The government labeled the criticism as politically motivated and unreasonable.

A spokesperson for the Hong Kong government stated that endangering national security is a serious crime that no country would tolerate. The individuals involved in the National Security Department operation were suspected of fleeing to other places and continuing to commit crimes under the “Hong Kong National Security Law.” These crimes include “inciting secession,” “subverting state power,” “inciting subversion of state power,” and “colluding with foreign countries or forces to endanger national security.” The spokesperson emphasized that the actions of the Hong Kong National Security Department were reasonable, lawful, and in the best interest of national security.

The spokesperson also highlighted that national security laws have extraterritorial effects and fully comply with the principles of international law and international practice. Criticism and smearing of the extraterritorial effect of the “Hong Kong National Security Law” and the actions of the police were deemed hypocritical and arbitrary, showcasing a double standard.

Furthermore, the spokesperson stated that the SAR government would continue to adhere to the principle of “observing the law and prosecuting those who break the law.” They expressed their unwavering commitment to bringing fugitives to justice in accordance with the law and ensuring that they do not go unpunished.

The Hong Kong government’s strong stance comes amidst ongoing tensions and criticism from various countries and organizations regarding the implementation of the National Security Law in Hong Kong. The law, which came into effect on June 30th, aims to safeguard national security and maintain stability in the region.

Source: Chinanews.com

Editor in charge: Hou Zhe

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

