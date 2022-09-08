BEIJING – No freedom of speech, not even for speech therapists. It seems counterintuitive. Not at Hong Kong. “Seditious publication”: the five authors of a series of children’s books published in the former British colony between 2020 and 2021 were convicted on this charge. Their fault? Telling the story of a group of sheep trying to keep a pack of bad wolves away from their village.
