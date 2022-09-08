Home World Hong Kong, speech therapists who explained the repression to children with the fable of the wolf and sheep condemned
Hong Kong, speech therapists who explained the repression to children with the fable of the wolf and sheep condemned

BEIJING – No freedom of speech, not even for speech therapists. It seems counterintuitive. Not at Hong Kong. “Seditious publication”: the five authors of a series of children’s books published in the former British colony between 2020 and 2021 were convicted on this charge. Their fault? Telling the story of a group of sheep trying to keep a pack of bad wolves away from their village.

