Hong Kong, the dense network of microchip supplies to Moscow. The crux of the lack of control over military exports

February 24, 2022, the day it started the invasion of UkraineThe United States have banned the export of American semiconductors to Russiawith the sole exception of sales for humanitarian purposes and others reasons special. The decision was aimed at weakening the military capabilities of Mosca depriving it of the chips: those vital components for the production of missilestanks, drones and military aircraft. guidance systems, radar he night imaging devices require advanced integrated circuits, of which the companies US they control a large share of the market. But more than a year after the start of the war, in Ukraine you continue to fight. Also thanks to technology American.

Much has been said about the alleged involvement of Chinese components dual useoften obtained from Mosca through third countries. Almost nothing, however, we know about the role of Hong Kong. Yet, according to an investigation by Nikkei Asia Reviewa dense network of supplies winds its way from the Perfumed Port to the Russia. This was revealed by the Russian customs data obtained by the Indian company Export Genius and viewed by the Japanese newspaper: between February 24 and December 31, 2022, there were 3,292 import operations involving semiconductors, each worth at least $100,000. Of these, 2,358 transactions – about 70% – involved US chip giants such as IntelAdvanced Micro Devices, e Texas Instruments. 1,774 – 75% of the total – were shipped to Russia from Hong Kong or from mainland China.

Many of transactions were made by small or medium businessessome of which were founded after the invasion of Ukraine. The value of these operations is 570 million. To have a yardstick, in the same period of 2021, the statistics officers they just showed 230 US chip exports through China‘s Special Administrative Region, amounting to just $51 million. Among the various operations include the sale of Intel and AMD semiconductors by DEXP International, based in Hong Kong registered by a citizen of Russia. the buyer, Atlasis wholly controlled by Dmitry Alekseevfounder of leading Russian electronics retailer DNS Group.

Why exactly Hong Kong? The former British colony does not have a comprehensive control system over exports military, although it does apply end-use checks for items usable in chemical, nuclear, or biological weapons. This means that “it is possible for companies of Hong Kong import chips that are not controlled by export licensing requirements, in Chinese or even in Russia, and then re-export those chips,” explains an Avnet executive. All without the knowledge of the American technological giants.

Although in fact i big manufacturers eh distributors of integrated circuits are subjected to careful scrutiny by the authority Americansthere is a network of Merchants smaller ones – even sole proprietorships and start-ups – harder to monitor. Especially in periods where supplies of chips are more plentiful and getting rid of stock becomes one priority. Often these reality minorswhich in some cases have administrative offices nearby Shenzhen (China‘s Silicon Valley), can continue to operate under new names even if subject to sanctions, explains al Nikkei Benjamin Kostrzewaformer official of the Office of the US Trade Representative.

On the other hand, anyone can open a company Hong Kong without even having to live there or be a citizen, simply by relying on a local agency. According to the Japanese newspaper, l’ex colonia britannicaprecisely thanks to the facilitations on the registration of shell companies, allows companies to lose track of their activities and subsequently re-export products subject to sanctioning regime. It is a role that the Perfumed Port has covered since the time of the war Coreawhen the former British colony became a supply hub for Maoist China at the time hit by international sanctions.

“Instead of focus only on export control of electronic components, more attention should be paid to monitoring the movement of money,” he suggests Alberto Antinuccientrepreneur and business coach with extensive experience a Hong Kong. “This approach – explains Antinucci al Fattoquotidano.it – could make it easier to detect potential violations of international sanctions and effectively tackle money laundering and other criminal activities. Also, a system of financial monitoring more effective could help strengthen the transparency and the safety of international tradingthus favoring cooperation between the various countries and ensuring compliance with current regulations.”

Another problem is that, like the Chinese continentalthe former British colony does not recognize the punitive measures unilaterally introduced by Washington, only those officially approved by the UN. Over States the matter is well known. In June 2022, the US Department of Commerce imposed sanctions on the electronic components company based in Hong KongSinno Electronics, for its “involvement in military assistance to Russia“. It’s not just chips that pass for Asia’s second financial center.

Last October 5th had risen a hornet’s nest of controversy when the oligarch’s yacht Alexey Mordant was docked in the port of Hong Kong. Mordant is the third richest man in the Russiaas well as one of the first entrepreneurs to have been sanctioned by the European Union, United Kingdom and United States at the dawn of the conflict in Ukraine. After criticism from the American authorities, at the end of the month the yacht set sail undisturbed for the South Africa.