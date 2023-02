Hong Kong police have arrested three people over the murder and dismemberment of a 28-year-old model and influencer, Abby Choi. They ended up in handcuffs Alex Kwong, the woman’s ex-husband arrested while trying to escape by sea, and his family; father, mother and older brother. Authorities believe she was in financial disputes worth tens of millions of dollars with her ex-husband and her family and that “some people” were dissatisfied with how Choi handled her financial assets.