Hong Kong, the second pro-democracy party dissolves

The Civic Party was still among the few fighting for democracy in Hong Kong. But with Beijing’s tightening of measures to crack down on dissent, it was only a matter of time. Yesterday, after 17 years of work, the second pro-democracy party of the former British colony joined the list of organizations and associations that have had to close in recent years.
