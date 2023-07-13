Hong Kong Threatens Expanding Import Restrictions on Japanese Seafood if Nuclear Contaminated Water is Discharged into the Sea

Li Jiachao: If Japan discharges nuclear contaminated water, Hong Kong will expand import restrictions on Japanese seafood

13:21, July 13, 2023 – In a statement made by Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Chief Executive Lee Ka-chao, it has been announced that Hong Kong will expand its import restrictions on Japanese seafood if Japan proceeds with its plans to discharge nuclear-contaminated water into the sea. The statement was made during a meeting with the media before attending the executive meeting on July 11.

Lee Ka-chao emphasized the seriousness of food safety, stating that it involves public health issues that should not be taken lightly. Currently, Hong Kong strictly prohibits the import of seafood from Fukushima, one of the prefectures in Japan’s nuclear disaster area. Seafood from the other four prefectures undergoes 100% nuclear radiation inspection before being imported into Hong Kong. However, if Japan insists on discharging nuclear-contaminated water into the sea, Hong Kong will further expand the scale of import restrictions on Japanese seafood. To address this issue, the SAR government is in the process of setting up an interdepartmental team, which will be supervised and coordinated by the Chief Secretary for Administration and led by the Secretary of the Environment and Ecology Bureau. This team will study and develop action plans and implementation strategies.

Li Jiachao expressed concern over Japan’s plan to discharge a significant amount of nuclear sewage into the Pacific Ocean continuously for over 30 years. He emphasized the unprecedented nature of this behavior and stressed the need to protect the food safety and health of Hong Kong citizens.

The Hong Kong government’s response comes amid widespread international concerns regarding Japan’s plan to discharge contaminated water from the Fukushima nuclear plant into the ocean. While Japan argues that the water will be treated and diluted to safe levels, many neighboring countries and regions, including China, have opposed the plan, citing potential risks to both marine life and human health.

The statement by Li Jiachao signifies Hong Kong’s commitment to ensuring food safety for its citizens and its determination to address any potential risks associated with the discharge of nuclear-contaminated water. The SAR government is taking this matter seriously and will continue to closely monitor the situation while making necessary preparations to protect the interests of its citizens.

Note: The content and information in this article are based on the provided content and may not reflect the latest updates or developments regarding the topic. For accurate and up-to-date information, please refer to the original source.

