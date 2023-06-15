Home » Hong Kong wants to censor a song called “Glory to Hong Kong”
Hong Kong wants to censor a song called “Glory to Hong Kong”

In Hong Kong, the Chinese administrative region where the central government has progressively eroded civil and political freedoms and rights, the song “Glory to Hong Kong” has disappeared from various audio platforms: it had been the unofficial anthem of the widespread protests for the democracy of 2019, repressed by the Chinese government, which the following year had passed a controversial national security law that allowed it to cancel much of Hong Kong’s democratic rights and institutions.

Wed numerous versions of the song – which you can listen here – have effectively disappeared from Spotify, iTunes, Facebook, Instagram reels and KKBOX, but not from YouTube, where many music videos are still accessible.

It seems that the distributors of the song, and not the platforms themselves, removed the song from the platforms: this was the case of Spotify, second as verified by Guardian. Other platforms, such as KKBOX and Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram, however, they did not give explanations about what happened.

The removal of several versions of “Glory to Hong Kong” is probably connected, although it is not yet known how, to the request made last June 5 by the regional government of Hong Kong to the local judicial authorities to prohibit the distribution and circulation of the song in any form, including the melody alone and any adaptation. In the request, the government had called the song a hymn to “secession” from China and a “grave national harm”.

In the days immediately following, the attempt to ban the song propelled it to the top of the charts in Apple’s iTunes Store in Hong Kong, making it even more popular.

Local judicial authorities have yet to respond to the government’s request, which is the latest in a series of other attempts to stop the circulation of the song, which has already been banned in schools since 2020. Asked about the disappearance of many versions of “Glory to Hong Kong” from the network, the governor of Hong Kong John Lee, elected in 2022 and a staunch supporter of the Chinese government, he said that the song is “incompatible with the national interest” and that it is the duty of his government to safeguard national security “productively and preventively”.

