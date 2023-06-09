Home » Hong Kong’s “anti-extradition” movement marks four years: Book bans, speech bans, self-censorship and Hong Kong people being “re-educated” – BBC News 中文
World

Hong Kong’s “anti-extradition” movement marks four years: Book bans, speech bans, self-censorship and Hong Kong people being “re-educated” – BBC News 中文

by admin
Hong Kong’s “anti-extradition” movement marks four years: Book bans, speech bans, self-censorship and Hong Kong people being “re-educated” – BBC News 中文

image source,Getty Images

In 2019, the Hong Kong government announced the revision of the Fugitive Offenders Ordinance, which triggered a wave of “anti-extradition” demonstrations that swept across Hong Kong. Officials characterized it as a “color revolution” and suppressed it with iron fists. In 2020, Beijing bypassed the Hong Kong Legislative Council and promulgated the “Hong Kong National Security Law”, marking Hong Kong’s “second return”. BBC Chinese interviewed front-line personnel in education, media, civil servants and other fields. They all said that they felt the earth-shaking changes, and pointed out that the government is transforming Hong Kong culturally.

“Now you can’t teach about China or the mainland, but about the country. I was not used to it at first, but now I have changed my words automatically.” Teacher Ou (pseudonym), who teaches in a middle school in Kowloon, told BBC Chinese. “The Education Bureau will randomly come to inspect the school and catch you making mistakes, and you will be regarded as unprofessional.”

During the “anti-extradition” movement in 2019, a large number of teachers were “ashamed” (reported), and the “white terror” continues to this day. She said that she is still very careful in class, especially when she teaches “civic and social subjects” which are regarded as “high-risk subjects”. Development Section” (community section for short).

The subject was formerly known as the “General Education Department”. The course is open and aims to train students to care about current social affairs and think from multiple perspectives. However, the “Anti-Extradition to China” movement was later accused by the pro-Beijing establishment as the “culprit” for young people to participate in the protests , In 2020, the government issued an order to announce the reform of the curriculum, which will become dominated by national conditions education. At the same time, according to the “Hong Kong National Security Law”, “national security education” will be implemented in primary and secondary schools.

See also  Government, Fitto-Corte dei Conti controversy after the findings on the Pnrr

You may also like

“Workers keep the wages of the previous contract”

Demolition of a building in Isola delle Femmine...

Bomb attack on a mosque in northern Afghanistan...

Converse All Star celebrates LGBTQIAP+ Pride 2023 –...

CASACOR 2023 I Cabana RI.TO – MONDO MODA

Udinese Market | Pafundi: “I only thought about...

Udinese Market | Atletico Madrid have the last...

Japan: nuclear-contaminated water is “safe” Sea fish: can’t...

The American government has borrowed 1000 billion dollars...

Saška Karan obsessed with reality starlets | Entertainment

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy