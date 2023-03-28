13
- Hong Kong’s first protest against reclamation after the epidemic Voice of America Chinese Website- VOA Mandarin
- Freedom of Parade in New Hong Kong: Clothes Colors, Slogans, and Number of People Set Limits. The organizer said the conditions of the police were harsh and insulting RFI – Radio France Internationale
- Under the national security law, the parade must be listed. Freedom of assembly in Hong Kong exists in name only? radio free asia
- [Hong Kong News]Ridiculous! “The most severe parade in history” shocked Hong Kong; Beijing gave the green light?Mainland banks “enter” cryptocurrency services; NASA refuses to cooperate with Hong Kong SOH_NEWS_CN
- Hong Kong authorizes first protest march in years amid tight police restrictions Voice of America Chinese Website- VOA Mandarin
