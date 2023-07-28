Hong Kong’s Supreme Court rejects government’s request to ban protest song ‘Glory to Hong Kong’

Hong Kong’s Supreme Court on Friday rejected the local government’s request to ban the song “Glory to Hong Kong”, which became the unofficial anthem of the massive 2019 pro-democracy protests, which the Chinese government cracked down on. On June 5, the Hong government had asked the local judicial authorities to ban all forms of distribution and circulation of the song, including the melody alone and any adaptation, calling it a hymn to “secession” from China and a “grave national damage”. The Court justified the refusal of this request by explaining that the ban could undermine freedom of expression with what the judge defined as “chilling effects”.

The request was made after the song was played at various international sporting events in Hong Kong, including rugby and ice hockey competitions, instead of the Chinese national anthem “March of the Volunteers”. In the days immediately following the request, the song had topped the charts in Apple’s iTunes Store in Hong Kong, but numerous versions of it had subsequently disappeared from Spotify, iTunes, Facebook, Instagram reels and KKBOX, a streaming service Japanese-owned music developed in Taiwan.

Hong Kong is a special administrative region of China where in recent years the central government has progressively eroded civil and political freedoms and rights: after repressing the opposition and imposing a new electoral law, today China has effectively controlled the parliament and the government of Hong Kong.

