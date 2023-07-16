Hong Kong’s Talent Grabbing Initiatives Garner Remarkable Results, Demonstrating Continued Competitiveness

Title: Hong Kong’s Talent Grabbing Efforts Yield Remarkable Results, Boosting Competitiveness

By Xiang Luping, China News Agency reporter

July 16, 2023

Hong Kong’s Chief Executive, Lee Ka-chao, recently announced that the city’s various talent input plans have received an overwhelming response. In just six months, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR) government has received over 100,000 applications, surpassing the annual target of 35,000 talent introductions by threefold.

Despite the challenges posed by political unrest and the COVID-19 pandemic in the past few years, Hong Kong has managed to maintain its competitiveness. These impressive numbers in talent recruitment serve as evidence that Hong Kong’s advantages and attractiveness remain intact.

With the central government’s repeated emphasis on the “one country, two systems” principle, Hong Kong’s unique status and advantages are deemed irreplaceable by any other mainland city. Particularly, the city’s financial sector boasts numerous advantages that sets it apart. According to the latest “Global Financial Centers Index” report, Hong Kong ranks fourth, trailing only behind New York, London, and Singapore. Hong Kong’s ability to allow funds to enter and exit freely, coupled with its stringent financial regulations and international standards, ensures the safety of investments.

Furthermore, Hong Kong enjoys the support of mainland China, the world‘s second-largest economy. An array of mainland companies seek financing and listing opportunities in Hong Kong, making it a leader in IPO fundraising globally and reinforcing its position as a paramount financial center. In this regard, Singapore fails to rival Hong Kong.

Hong Kong’s distinct legal system, derived from the English-Chinese bilingual common law system, is another significant advantage. It remains the world‘s sole jurisdiction with such a unique set of legal practices that uphold the rule of law. This quality has become Hong Kong’s most prominent comparative advantage, enhancing its soft power.

The city’s outstanding educational infrastructure and the availability of diverse options in Asia are vital factors that attract high-quality talents. The government’s substantial investment in education has been a priority, as exemplified by the extension of free education from 12 to 15 years in 2017. Hong Kong’s higher education institutions have also gained international recognition, with five universities placed among the top 100 in the latest QS World University Rankings.

As Hong Kong enters a new phase of development, aligning with the country’s “Belt and Road” initiative, the “14th Five-Year Plan,” and the Greater Bay Area project, its role and function will be expanded beyond its traditional designations as an international financial, shipping, trade, and legal dispute resolution center. Four emerging centers, namely the International Aviation Hub, International Innovation and Technology Center, Regional Intellectual Property Trade Center, and Chinese and Foreign Cultural Center Art Exchange Center, will be developed to further attract global talents.

To cater to Hong Kong’s evolving needs, the SAR government extended the “Talent List” from 13 majors to 51 majors in May 2023, covering 9 industry fields. This expansion aims to attract more high-quality talents through various talent import programs.

Despite the challenging international environment, Hong Kong’s attractiveness stems from its unique advantages and the unwavering support from the central government. Talents value opportunities and platforms, as evidenced by the overwhelming response of 100,000 applications in just six months. Hong Kong’s backing from the motherland and its international connections make it the ideal destination for those seeking a free economy. This remarkable response reinforces Hong Kong’s solid international competitiveness.

