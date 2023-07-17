Hong Kong’s Talent Grabbing Yields Remarkable Results, Proving Competitiveness

Title: “Hong Kong Sees Remarkable Success in Talent Acquisition, Maintains Competitiveness”

Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) has reported significant success in its talent acquisition efforts with over 100,000 applications received in the first half of 2023, exceeding the annual target of 35,000. The Chief Executive of HKSAR, Lee Ka-chao, expressed satisfaction with the enthusiastic response received for various talent input plans.

Despite challenges including political reforms and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy, Hong Kong’s attractiveness as a global hub remains intact. The popularity of talent introduction programs demonstrates the city’s competitive edge and advantages.

The central government has consistently emphasized the importance of “one country, two systems” for maintaining Hong Kong’s unique status, long-term prosperity, and stability. Hong Kong’s distinctive position within the mainland cannot be replicated by any other city.

Hong Kong’s exceptional performance in talent acquisition reflects its unparalleled advantages. The Global Financial Centers Index ranks Hong Kong as the world‘s fourth-leading financial center, trailing only New York, London, and Singapore. The city allows unrestricted fund movement, boasts a stringent financial regulatory environment, and is host to numerous mainland companies seeking financing and listing.

Moreover, Hong Kong possesses a world-class bilingual common law system, making it the only jurisdiction in the world with this unique legal framework. The protection of the rule of law is Hong Kong’s most prominent comparative advantage and a key aspect of its soft power.

The city’s outstanding education system, coupled with a wide range of educational choices in Asia, further attracts high-quality talents. The SAR government’s commitment to investing in education is evident through recurrent expenditures, extending 12-year free education to 15 years, and the presence of five top-ranked universities according to the latest QS World University Rankings.

As Hong Kong continues to integrate into the country’s overall development, its role and function will expand. In addition to being recognized as an international financial, shipping, and trade center, Hong Kong will develop as an international aviation hub, innovation and technology center, regional intellectual property trade center, and Chinese-foreign cultural and art exchange center. These upcoming opportunities are expected to attract a diverse pool of talents from around the world.

To cater to the evolving needs of Hong Kong’s development, the SAR government has expanded the “Talent List” from 13 to 51 majors covering 9 industry fields. This move aims to attract more high-quality talents through multiple talent import programs.

Though Hong Kong will encounter challenges in its future development given the complex international environment, its incomparable advantages and strong state support ensure its continued appeal and international competitiveness. The surge in talent applications reaffirms Hong Kong’s position as a free economy and a hub that offers unique opportunities.

