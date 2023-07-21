HONOR innovations that protect your eyes | Info

HONOR Magic5 Pro and HONOR 90 – devices scientifically proven to relieve eye strain and lead to healthier sleep

Source: Promo

In an era dominated by smartphones, our eyes are constantly exposed to screen light. With research suggesting that prolonged screen time can lead to eye strain and potential vision problems, it’s imperative that smartphone manufacturers prioritize eye health.

The global technology brand HONOR has accepted this challenge by leading the development of innovative eye protection technologies.

Source: Promo

Research shows that the average person, while awake, spends more than 40% of their time on the phone, and that figure is growing every year.

According to the doctor Glenn Jefferyprofessor of neuroscience at the Institute of Ophthalmology, Faculty of Brain Sciences at UCL, the effect of blue light – such as that from smartphones – can be linked to eye strain, and exposure to blue light at night can make it difficult to fall asleep and negatively affect sleep quality.

Unlike some devices, the HONOR 90 and HONOR Magic5 Pro smartphones include features scientifically proven to combat these effects of blue light. The feature that these devices possess – Dynamic Dimmingsimulates changes in natural light, which Dr. Jeffery says lead to reduced eye strain. CircadianNight Display the function adjusts the brightness to match the user’s circadian rhythms, which Dr. Džeferi says contributes to healthier and better quality sleep.

Source: Promo

Dr. Jeferi, a prominent academic in this field, recently conducted a scientific study on the screen technology of the latest HONOR smartphones. HONOR 90 and HONOR Magic5 Pro devices have state-of-the-art technologies such as Dynamic Dimming i Circadian Night Display which protect and improve the general health of the eyes.

HONOR 90 also has Zero-Flicker Display with industry-leading Pulse Width Dimming (PWM) technology that allows the screen to flicker at up to 3840 Hz. This feature provides a flicker-free viewing experience, even in low-light conditions, as the screen pulse is imperceptible to the human eye.

With human-centered innovation, HONOR democratizes consumer technology and makes the latest eye-protecting technology affordable for everyone.

Source: Promo

O HONOR-u

HONOR is the world‘s leading manufacturer of smart devices. Through its services and products, it strives to create a more intelligent world for everyone and to position itself as a global technology brand thanks to its innovations. With a primary focus on research and development, it is dedicated to developing technology that enables people around the world to thrive, giving them the freedom to achieve and do more. Its portfolio consists of high-quality smartphones, tablets, laptops and wearables to suit every budget. Also, these devices are innovative, premium, reliable and make everyday life easier for users.

For more information, visit HONOR online at or follow us at:



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

