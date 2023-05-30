Honorable Abira BONFOH, worker for the rights and emancipation of women and children in Togo ~ Gilles LAWSON

At a time when the gender issue is mobilizing humanity, imposing itself on the political agendas of governments, questioning the responsibility of companies and setting itself up as an incompressible part of inclusive development, initiatives are springing up. This is the case of the Asaal Foundation, chaired by the Honorable Abira BONFOH and which is deployed on Togolese territory, for the benefit and in the sole name of the empowerment of women and the excellence of girls. The MNA arouses interest and is distinguished by her commitment. Dive into the heart of the subject thanks to this interview.

Interview by Gilles LAWSON

How is the identity card of the Asaal foundation drawn?

Hon. Abira BONFOH : La fondation Asaal is an initiative to support women, originally from the Bassar region, but which has gradually extended to high-impact activities affecting all regions of our country. Created in July 2014 around the values ​​of love and solidarity, the Foundation’s mission is to create a breach wherever necessary to give children, young girls and women the chance to dream and grow, despite environmental constraints. We do this with heart and faith and are rewarded by the results built into the lives and journeys of our beneficiaries.

Beyond the foundation, you also assume political responsibilities. How do you synthesize these two counterparts of your life on a daily basis?

Hon. Abira BONFOH : This question comes up often, as if to remind me that it would be difficult to do what I do or to be in my position, and in this case it can be. However, in my perception of things, humanitarianism and development are inseparable from politics. My experience in contact with populations motivated the creation of the foundation, allowing my team and myself to achieve extraordinary things and to rediscover happiness by sharing it. But it is also this experience that allowed me to see the limits of field action driven by an isolated protagonist, and to perceive the need for a work on a larger scale.

The resulting political commitment gives me the opportunity, as a member of parliament, to contribute every day to achieving worthy things for the Togolese. I don’t hide from you that this amounts to fighting until exhaustion. This often represents loneliness while being synonymous with deprivation, but while these two dimensions of my life make sense in my mind, in a logic of completeness, they synthesize themselves.

What programs are you implementing at Asaal to achieve your goals?

Hon. Abira BONFOH : As you know, the actions of the Asaal Foundation fall into four categories, namely support for women’s initiatives in rural areas, the promotion of education for all, the promotion of children’s rights and the assistance of people vulnerable. This allows us to intervene in the areas of education, health, culture, equality, diversity, the fight against poverty and the empowerment of women, thus contributing to the advancement of the agenda. 2030 and the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 1, 3, 4, 5, 8 and 10.

Regarding support for grassroots populations, we have drilled several boreholes, equipped women through awareness-raising, training in setting up bankable projects, project financing and support for the implementation of income-generating activities. for them, etc. We have also offered vehicles, food and working materials for agriculture and sewing in particular, built sheepfolds for breeding, market sheds and solar infrastructure for access to energy.

In terms of education, it was a question of constructing school buildings, offering IT equipment to establishments, donating school equipment (benches, supplies, teaching tools, etc.) and rewarding the best students in exams. More recently we launched the scientific competition “The Queen of Science and Technology” to encourage scientific excellence among girls. Today we are preparing the second edition which will be held in September 2023.

As far as children are concerned, we have mainly intervened within the framework of gift giving at Christmas, support for children’s health and raising awareness of children’s rights, while at the cultural level, various events have been organized, especially with women, to promote peace and living together through this vector.

What achievements of the foundation are you most proud of?

Hon. Abira BONFOH : The actions are all equal in my eyes, despite their difference in scope and impact. The creation of the foundation came at a particular time in my life when, overwhelmed by the need to give, I set out to enrich women knowing that through them, entire families would be strengthened. The pride is perhaps to realize this each time and to feel the usefulness of the work, but in the end, each parcel conquered on the path of development is an extraordinary victory. For me, this is measured by the spontaneous and enthusiastic smiles of our beneficiaries; you don’t have to look any further. There begins the renewal of our energies and the ambition to always do more and better by creating the maximum impact on our targets.

Where will these ambitions take you in the years to come?

Hon. Abira BONFOH : I answer you gladly here and everywhere else. Because the work we carry out is a priesthood and will know no end, as long as we face challenges in our societies. The years to come will allow us to dig the furrow of this virtuous dynamic to give substance to the possible colossal projects of women, young girls and children, from Nanergou to Agbodrafo via Galangachi, Datcha and so on.

What are, in your view, the issues and challenges of social entrepreneurship in Togo?

Hon. Abira BONFOH : First of all, I would like to salute the men and women, young and less young and however numerous they may be, who are committed to building a more inclusive and more sustainable society. At the same time as I encourage and support them, I express the wish to see them more ready to attach themselves to the field, beyond the speeches, and more than ever active on the ground, because it is there, and no elsewhere that the real challenges are to be found and that the real realities can be understood. Indeed, to take the initiative one morning to come to the rescue, to support, to contribute to a better society, regardless of the form of commitment and the reasons, amounts to investing oneself in a mission. It should therefore never be betrayed. I also think that Togolese and African social entrepreneurship would benefit more from deepening the debate, beyond forums, so as not to simply surf on concepts but to produce knowledge and promote it for the benefit of larger-scale actions. Finally, it seems to me that advocacy should be raised to promote a framework for harmonious and productive dialogue in order to mobilize the achievements of civil society with a view to producing the norm, so that we walk more and curse the road less , to be in conformity with the Togolese proverb.

Based on your experience, what advice would you like to give to Togolese and African youth?

Hon. Abira BONFOH : Very simply: make willpower the essence of your existence, and take pleasure in DOING.