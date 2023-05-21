Hooligan hit Milan Borjan | Sport

He watched the match against Radnički from the bench, and then he was in the center of attention when a hooligan hit him while he was making company with young fans.

Source: MN PRESS

Soccer players Red stars they played against Radničko in 1923 in Kragujevac the first match of the 36th round of the Superliga and in that match they continued their journey to winning the title without defeat in the championship. Mirko Ivanić’s goal was “nullified” by Luka Zorić for the final 1:1, but the game itself was more marked by a scandal at the end of the game!

Goalkeeper of Red Star Milan Borjan was attacked after the meeting who sat on the reserve bench! As reported by the media, the experienced goalkeeper was physically attacked by hooligans while he was taking photos with young fans after the game, who wanted to have a memory of Zvezda’s visit to their city.

According to information from the scene, one of Borjan’s attackers hit the goalkeeper in the head. The long-time keeper of the Zvezda network did not want to ignore that detail, so he did immediately jumped over the protective fence and found himself on the stand in order to deal with the fan of the home team who made a scandalous move. Fortunately, a major incident was prevented.