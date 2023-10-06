Hooligans beat a husband and wife with a child in Belgrade | Info

Katarina Stojanović (43) survived the trauma in Voždovac when a group of hooligans attacked her, her husband and two-year-old child.

Katarina Stojanović (43) survived the trauma in Voždovac when a group of hooligans attacked her, her husband and two-year-old child. Everything happened when they started to take the child to therapy in Sokobanjska Street.

“We headed to Sokobanjska to take the child to therapy, which was scheduled for 5:30 p.m., when we left Ljuba Vučković Street, we turned left, and as we went, we came to a vehicle parked crosswise, which is parked illegally, and even pedestrians cannot to pass, let alone us. The husband got out of the car and asked the boys to take cover. They answered ‘what if we don’t want to’, then my husband addressed the driver as ‘buddy’, while I used the term ‘sir’ and went out after my husband, in order to explain that there was a child in the car and evoke some empathy, I guess when you hear that is a child in the car and has to rush to the doctor, you have a little empathy in you. After asking them to get out of the way, the passenger got out and hit my husband in the head, I have never seen a stronger fist, after that the driver also got out and put a knife to my husband’s throat, I was screaming all the time that the child was in the car, and then two more came out and started banging on the car with sticks. They demolished our car, luckily the child is small so he didn’t even realize what was happening. I called the police, but they were not there at the time. By the way, they were sitting in a rented Renault Clio car, but as the police said, someone else rented the car, not in the name of those guys.a,” said Katarina.

When they hit the car, they said “take him to the doctor now”. The woman fell from shock when the ambulance arrived.

“The whole time they were hitting the car and smashing everything alive, they kept saying ‘take him to the doctor now’. I was afraid for my child, I thought that the child would also be grazed with a knife or a stick. In the end, they picked themselves up and ran away, I even thought about taking my phone to record them, but now I probably wouldn’t be alive. The husband managed to somehow control himself, he managed to avoid the knife and to push me away. It was very scary, I don’t know how to describe the chaos. When the ambulance came, I just fell, and gave the phone to a woman, I couldn’t stand because of the shock, and my husband was being examined, he had a bruised jaw. After everything, the police arrived, took the report and conducted an investigation. A girl came up and brought me a piece of paper with the license plate number, otherwise I remembered them too. I have to say that there are also recordings and you can see exactly what happened. The inspector visited us on Tuesday, the day after that, and said that the car was not in their name. By the way, I learned from the media that one was arrested, but that he does not want to cooperate and that they are looking for the three. My only wish is that there should be no silence about violence, you have to know about violence and I want no one to ever experience this like we did, neither guilty nor obligated, we just wanted to go to the doctor“, Katarina concluded.

