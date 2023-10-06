Home » Hooligans beat a husband and wife with a child in Belgrade | Info
World

Hooligans beat a husband and wife with a child in Belgrade | Info

by admin
Hooligans beat a husband and wife with a child in Belgrade | Info

Katarina Stojanović (43) survived the trauma in Voždovac when a group of hooligans attacked her, her husband and two-year-old child.

Source: MONDO/Stefan Stojanović

Katarina Stojanović (43) survived the trauma in Voždovac when a group of hooligans attacked her, her husband and two-year-old child. Everything happened when they started to take the child to therapy in Sokobanjska Street.

We headed to Sokobanjska to take the child to therapy, which was scheduled for 5:30 p.m., when we left Ljuba Vučković Street, we turned left, and as we went, we came to a vehicle parked crosswise, which is parked illegally, and even pedestrians cannot to pass, let alone us. The husband got out of the car and asked the boys to take cover. They answered ‘what if we don’t want to’, then my husband addressed the driver as ‘buddy’, while I used the term ‘sir’ and went out after my husband, in order to explain that there was a child in the car and evoke some empathy, I guess when you hear that is a child in the car and has to rush to the doctor, you have a little empathy in you. After asking them to get out of the way, the passenger got out and hit my husband in the head, I have never seen a stronger fist, after that the driver also got out and put a knife to my husband’s throat, I was screaming all the time that the child was in the car, and then two more came out and started banging on the car with sticks. They demolished our car, luckily the child is small so he didn’t even realize what was happening. I called the police, but they were not there at the time. By the way, they were sitting in a rented Renault Clio car, but as the police said, someone else rented the car, not in the name of those guys.a,” said Katarina.

When they hit the car, they said “take him to the doctor now”. The woman fell from shock when the ambulance arrived.

See also  Germany, life imprisonment for the Russian citizen who killed a Chechen in Berlin. Two Moscow diplomats expelled

The whole time they were hitting the car and smashing everything alive, they kept saying ‘take him to the doctor now’. I was afraid for my child, I thought that the child would also be grazed with a knife or a stick. In the end, they picked themselves up and ran away, I even thought about taking my phone to record them, but now I probably wouldn’t be alive. The husband managed to somehow control himself, he managed to avoid the knife and to push me away. It was very scary, I don’t know how to describe the chaos. When the ambulance came, I just fell, and gave the phone to a woman, I couldn’t stand because of the shock, and my husband was being examined, he had a bruised jaw. After everything, the police arrived, took the report and conducted an investigation. A girl came up and brought me a piece of paper with the license plate number, otherwise I remembered them too. I have to say that there are also recordings and you can see exactly what happened. The inspector visited us on Tuesday, the day after that, and said that the car was not in their name. By the way, I learned from the media that one was arrested, but that he does not want to cooperate and that they are looking for the three. My only wish is that there should be no silence about violence, you have to know about violence and I want no one to ever experience this like we did, neither guilty nor obligated, we just wanted to go to the doctor“, Katarina concluded.

See also  Iran, cyber attack on the nuclear agency. Hackers demand the release of political prisoners

BONUS VIDEO:

01:32 “I TOOK MY DAUGHTER (10) TO THE PERFORMANCE FOR THE FIRST TIME AND A MASS FIGHT BREAK OUT” Singer: Bottles fly everywhere, STAMPEDO PEOPLE BETWEEN US Source: Kurir televizija

Source: Kurir television

(WORLD/Telegraph)

You may also like

Key Enterprises Settle and Expand Business in Hong...

“Alex Schwazer deserves disqualification discount”

«Burevestnik nuclear missile successfully tested»- Corriere TV

FOCUS ON VIDEOGAMES AT THE TRIESTE SCIENCE+FICTION FESTIVAL...

Kenya’s Opposition Leader Criticizes Decision for Kenya to...

Dube “Ezer ez da” (2023) album review

“Laudate Deum”: Pope Francis lashes the world on...

Cuban Lineman Loses His Life in Tragic Accident

In Syria, a drone attack on a government...

Jorge Marcelo Oliveira celebrates 30 years as an...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy