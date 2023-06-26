Home » HOROSCOPE FROM JUNE 26 TO JULY 2, 2023
HOROSCOPE FROM JUNE 26 TO JULY 2, 2023

WEEKLY HOROSCOPE
Towards the Full Moon in Capricorn
(from 26 June to 2 July 2023)

HI EVERYONE!
How are you? Here is this week’s horoscope that takes us straight towards the first Full Moon in summer, which will rise on the morning of Monday 3 July. It’s a particularly significant Full Moon, to which I will also dedicate an ad hoc study, but for the moment it is enough to say that it will help each of us take one more step towards a great goal: to be ourselves. Especially if there are things that we haven’t found the strength or courage to say/express to others so far.

Another important change of the guard is the passage of Mercury into Cancer, to the delight of the Water and Earth signs and, first of all, of Virgo and Pisces who have had it in a dissonant position in recent weeks. A certain difficulty in expressing oneself, in focusing on ideas and concentrating on work stemmed from that transit, and now it’s water under the bridge! Aries and Libra are experiencing some difficulties now, but they can count on the support of Venus and Mars in favor!

I just have to leave you to the reading of the horoscope, reminding you that a video has been released on YouTube on the return of Pluto in Capricorn which you can find at THIS LINK! As usual, then, I take the opportunity to thank you from the bottom of my heart for the love and attention with which, week after week, you welcome this horoscope. In ten years together, we have truly become one big family of astro-curious, and for that I can never thank you enough!

A hug and happy reading to all!
With love,
xxx
S*

