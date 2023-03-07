In the coming period, the Full Moon in Virgo, Saturn in Pisces and Pluto in Aquarius await us – what do they bring us?

One of the popular beliefs says yes during the full moon, disagreements with neighbors and friends should be avoided. On the other hand, emotions are believed to peak during the full moon, so this phenomenon is considered ideal for falling in love. What does the full moon that arrived in our time zone today at 1:40 p.m. bring us, and what changes do Saturn in Pisces and Pluto in Aquarius bring us? Who will be happy and prosper, and who will have a “headache”, explained astrologer Jelena Đokić in “Uranka” on K1 television.

“The full moon is the time when women are more susceptible to its influence, and men are more susceptible when the moon is young. When we say the full moon, it means that the sun and the moon have found themselves in opposite signs and formed that ideal distance of 180 degrees. This full moon is in the sign of Virgo. Virgo is related to physiology, health, routines, utility rooms in the home. This is an ideal day to clean out the drawers, get rid of everything you don’t need. Otherwise, when the Moon is full, one of women’s favorite techniques to get rid of excess of water from the body is a 24-hour water fast. This means that we should drink only water today, and so on until the next day at 1:40 p.m.,” said Jelena and revealed what we should watch out for.

“You have to take care about the heightened anger that is present, given that the Sun and Moon square Mars in Gemini. Mars in Gemini knows how to be mentally strong, fast, knows how to shoot where it shouldn’t. Advice for the next month is – measure three times, cut once. In addition to water fasting, people like to write a letter of transformation. This means that you write on a piece of paper everything you would like to get rid of, bad habits such as smoking, sweets, toxic relationships, situations, people. That paper is burned and the ashes are scattered on the ground. In this way, the energy is released which is believed to bind us and prevents us from moving forward,” explained Jelena.

One horoscope sign will have a great financial situation in May.

“Jupiter enters Taurus on May 16 and the energy changes. Jupiter in Taurus is very material and those who are in the sign of Aries will have Jupiter in the second house. Therefore, an opportunity opens up for them to earn more money. When we talk about the full moon, it will have a more intense effect on Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius and Pisces. It will distract them more, and this also applies to people who have a sign in this sign,” said Jelena and explained that we should not be afraid of Saturn.

“We mentioned that today the position of Saturn changes, it enters the sign of Pisces and will remain there until February 14, 2026. Some call him a tormentor, some a teacher. He only gave me lessons. When the first Saturn return happens, then we learn to take on responsibilities. Many then get married, get a job, become independent. Pluto enters the sign of Aquarius on March 23. In the summer, we can expect earthquakes related to finances, but a better period is coming. The tension reached us after the corona, after the infection, but Saturn in Pisces can make you see what you can do on a personal level,” explained Jelena Đokić.

