Find out which 3 zodiac signs the most beautiful women are born into! When you see which stars belong to this zodiac circle, everything will be clear to you!

Izvor: Instagram/bellahadid/jessicaalba/evalongoria

When it comes to predispositions for physical appearance, not only genetics is important, i horoscope is wondering! Although beauty is in the eye of the beholder, astrologers say that the most attractive and attractive women are born in these signs of the Zodiac… Check if you are among them!

VACANCY

It is interesting that the most beautiful people were born under the sign of Libra, because it is ruled by Venus, the planet of beauty. She gives this sign a beautiful, slender figure and attractive appearance. As a rule, their eyes are almond-shaped, and they have seductive, wavy hair. They have style, they dress elegantly, and with age their styling is more and more sophisticated. Among the actresses there are many representatives of Libra – Brigitte Bardot, Catherine Deneuve, Monica Bellucci, Gwyneth Paltrow, Bella Hadid…

BIK

Taurus are also born under the auspices of Venus, but compared to Libra, their beauty is simpler. However, this does not make them any less attractive. Women born under this sign have slightly smaller eyes, a shape that is closer to round than almond-shaped, and they often have a slightly plumper figure, even when they are thin. A typical example is Michelle Pfeiffer. Otherwise, it is very difficult for them to maintain the line, which is why in their later years they can put on a few extra kilos… Jessica Alba, Melania Trump, Natalia Oreiro, Adele, Penelope Cruz, Uma Thurman are some of the most representative representatives of the Taurus sign.

FISH

Fish are as beautiful as nymphs, so seductive that you can’t take your eyes off them. Their eyes are forever half-closed, their gaze “inviting”, with gentle facial features and elegant movements. They look like a puzzle you long to solve. They often play the role of muses of various artists, poets, directors and composers. Cindy Crawford, Drew Barrymore, Rihanna, Sharon Stone, Eva Longoria and Emily Blunt were born under the sign of Pisces.

(WORLD)