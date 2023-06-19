Horoscope signs that are best in bed | Fun

Astrology reveals who has the biggest imagination in the bedroom.

Their intimate life is at an enviable level. They never lack passion, because they cannot live without it. They are considered the most powerful signs of the horoscope in bed, and with their skills they can easily “crazy” whoever they want. Ex-partners never forget them. On the contrary, they are always remembered when it comes to this topic. Here are the signs:

SCORPIO

People born under the sign of Scorpio will forever be the first on this list. It’s simple, it applies to the most passionate sign. They are emotional and mysterious, and their sex drive is quite strong. Scorpios like to be dominant and are always ready to experiment. If you meet a Scorpio, be sure to meet a new fetish that you didn’t even know you had.

LAV

Leos are passionate, dramatic and love to be the center of attention. With their creativity and energy, they can bring a lot of excitement to the bedroom. They like to be in charge, so if you get into an intimate relationship with a Leo, give in to his wishes. There is no doubt that you will enjoy it, and every praise in them makes an extra effort.

GEMINI

Geminis are known for their curiosity and desire to explore new things. This sign enjoys flirting, games and intellectual stimulation, which often carries over to their intimate life. As a double sign, it plays two roles in bed – lover and observer. If he wants to, he can give immense pleasure to every partner because he knows what they want.

