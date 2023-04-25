Horror in France, a little girl found dead in a sack in the Vosges. A boy already known for child abuse was arrested

Horror in France. A five-year-old girl was found dead inside a garbage bag in an apartment in Rambervillers, in the French department of the Vosges, about 150 km north-east of Dijon: this is what judicial sources quoted by the French press report, specifying that a young man was arrested as part of the investigation. The parents, a family of Romanian origins residing in the village, had reported the disappearance of the girl in the early afternoon, specified the mayor of the small town of 5,000 inhabitants, Jean-Pierre Michel.

“The daughter was found lifeless in the apartment,” the mayor specified to France Presse, specifying that it was the municipal police who initially intervened. “They’re the ones who found her body and then help arrived. They tried to give heart messages, but there was nothing to do, unfortunately it was too late ». According to the local newspaper Le Républicain Lorrain, the victim’s body was found in a garbage bag, in the apartment located about a hundred meters from the home of the alleged assailant. According to the mayor, the young man arrested “15 or 16 years old”, was already “known to the municipal police and certainly to the gendarmerie for facts related to sexual abuse” of minors. According to Le Républicain Lorrain, he was stopped in the same apartment where the girl’s body was found.