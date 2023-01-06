Home World Horror in France: found the bodies of two children, one was in a suitcase. The mother hospitalized in a confused state
Horror in France: found the bodies of two children, one was in a suitcase. The mother hospitalized in a confused state

The alleged mother of two children found dead in their home west of Annecy, in the French Haute-Savoie, has been hospitalized and cannot be questioned at the moment due to her psychic conditions. The woman, who shows suicidal instincts, telephoned the emergency services last Sunday in a confused state, denouncing the presence of the bodies of the two children in the house. The bodies were found in her home in Rumilly, where the 35-year-old woman lives with her husband, who has been absent for work since December and was immediately stopped upon returning to France.

The bodies, which appear to be those of two newborns (one still had the umbilical cord), had been closed in a suitcase. The baby’s death could be a year or two ago. The couple lived with two other children aged 2 and 3. The Annecy public prosecutor’s office has opened a judicial inquiry into aggravated manslaughter.

