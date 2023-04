Snatched from the police, beaten, lynched, burned alive between the tires which they set on fire like a pyre. A new horror scene punctuates the hell that Haiti has been living for over a year since the then president Jovenel Moise he was assassinated by a commando of foreign mercenaries. Thirteen people, recognized as belonging to one of the many gangs that infest the former slave island, died in an atrocious and savage way in Port-au-Prince.